Swifties Can't Stop, Won't Stop Comparing Taylor Swift's Opalite Video To An Iconic Friends Scene

I remember the first time I saw Ross and Monica’s dance in one of the most ridiculous episodes of Friends , and I distinctly recall the joy I felt as they busted a move on New Year’s Eve. Well, that same feeling came over me again when I watched Taylor Swift and Domhnall Gleeson dance in the “Opalite” music video . It turns out other Swifties were thinking about this too, because they can’t stop comparing the pop star’s silly dance to that scene from the legendary sitcom.

Right after the “Opalite” video was released, I knew it was one of my favorite Taylor Swift music videos , largely because of the dance she did at the end of it. It’s so funny and ridiculous, and there’s no denying its similarities to the dance Ross and Monica do in “The One with the Routine” (which is Season 6, Episode 10, and it’s available to stream with an HBO Max subscription ). To prove that point, take a look at eventswithlana’s TikTok:

Ross and Monica’s moves even fit with “Opalite” perfectly!

Now, I have no clue if this was intentional. While Taylor Swift loves an Easter egg , I cannot confirm or deny if this is one. However, the serendipity here is wild, and it’s hard not to wonder if it was done on purpose.

I mean, along with the full commitment to silly choreo and the fact that Ross and Monica’s moves fit “Opalite,” the pop star did say she and the cast “made the effort to time travel back to the ‘90s,” in her Instagram post about the video. And it’s simply a fact that Friends was one of the best sitcoms of that era. So, in short, the parallels are paralleling in more ways than one, and fans are loving it.

Along with this TikTok and one particularly viral tweet from @everslay13 that featured the video of Ross and Monica and the caption “Opalite music video with no context,” lots of other fans pointed out this similarity too. Here are a few of the reactions that compared this iconic Friends moment to Swift and Gleeson’s dance:

that Opalite dance sequence was giving Monica and Ross’ routine from friends #OpaliteMusicVideo - theveryfistnat

This is just as iconic as the Monica and Ross dance routine omg #OpaliteMusicVideo - @sarahsromantics

close enough. welcome back monica and ross! #opalite - @tswizzie4444

this is such a monica and ross geller reference😭😭 - @everlikeme

Now that I’ve seen it, I can’t unsee it! This comparison is so spot on. Even though the moves are different, the vibes are certainly the same, and I love how shamelessly the pairs are dancing in both clips. Clearly, they love this routine, despite the reactions from others in their respective clips, and the joy radiating off them is infectious.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, take this as your sign to choreograph a silly dance with a loved one or learn one of these. Clearly, they’re having a blast, and I love the fact that they radiate such similar positive energy that people can’t help but point it out.