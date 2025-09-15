After James Gunn Responded To Set-Photo Speculation, About The Batman Joining The DCU, Fans Have A Specific Request

A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it bat sticker on a dumpster on the set of the upcoming Clayface movie lit up timelines with “Battinson-in-the-DCU” theories. James Gunn hopped on social media to cool things down, noting that while the dumpster seen in the shared set of photos is real set dressing, he didn’t sign off on the decal, and he doesn’t review every background prop. In other words: don’t treat a sticker like a canon alarm bell. But this wasn’t enough for some fans who had a very specific request for the director and co-DC exec about the slate of upcoming DC movies .

On Threads , fans quickly zeroed in on a single, specific ask. In the replies, multiple users urged Gunn to say it plainly—again—that Matt Reeves’ The Batman is an Elseworlds title and not merging into Chapter One of the DCU . That call for clarity set the tone of the comments.

Several fans asked for a clear label, while others pitched fixes to what they deem is a confusing bit of world-building. Here’s a snapshot of fans' reactions:

“James you need to state outloud and clearly that the merge is not happening, you see how toxic and delusionnal some fans are to the point of entering a filming set and alerting props of movies?? You need to say it clearly and loudly (again) that is not happening please” – @damstrn

“Soo can you make official confrimation that Robert Pattinson Batman is Elseworld ??? Please 🙏” – @batdude345

“@jamesgunn How difficult is it for you to turn Robert Pattinson's Batman into YOUR Batman? At least use the actor.” – @psi.caversan

“The way I've long understood it is that a lot of the set dressings Easter eggs are more often than not put on by the art department who sometimes put stuff that a lot of times doesn't even make it on camera, not really stuff that's meant to be taken super seriously or as "hard canon" (unless the camera focuses on it and it's actually something important)” – @leecepacebatman

“@jamesgunn I think you need to come up with and reveal a Bat Suit design for the DCU. I know it’s early and you don’t have anyone cast yet, but that’ll hopefully put an end to the whole Reeves’ is or isn’t in the DCU debate. As a fan it’s honestly getting annoying. Since you’re taking inspiration from the Silvar Age for Superman you should think about taking inspiration from the Bronze Age for Batman. A navy blue cape/cowl & classic yellow oval for the bat symbol would help it stand out.” – @random_eric_things

“This debate will never end until the day you guys cast dcu batman😂” – @gcarp6

Gunn’s production design explanation tracks with how these things usually work. Typically, art departments add texture to the world, and not every Easter egg is a roadmap. Still, the appetite for a clean line around Gotham is understandable. But for now, the safest read is the simplest—the sticker is likely just set dressing with no ulterior meaning or motive. Although as one commenter already pointed out, the debate will likely rage on until Gunn and DC make an official Bat announcement.

(Image credit: DC Films)

Gunn’s plate is full—he co-runs DC Studios, shepherded Peacemaker S2, which is currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule , and is actively steering the post-Superman slate, including in the officially announced Superman follow-up , Man of Tomorrow. So the idea that he’s personally green-lighting a dumpster decal as a continuity breadcrumb never made much sense. If and when The Batman crosses paths with the DCU or the DCU casts its own Gotham vigilante, it won’t be teased via a mystery sticker. Like many fans suggested in the comments, the announcement will arrive as an official announcement.

That won’t stop the theorizing, of course—especially with Clayface being a prime speculation magnet. The film stems from a script that Mike Flanagan presented to DC and is widely reported to lean into gruesome, R-rated body horror movie territory. Tonally, that makes it easy to imagine beside Matt Reeves’ noir sandbox, which is why every shadowy image spawns an Elseworlds vs. DCU debate. But as of today, James Gunn’s comment resets expectations: don’t read a merger into a piece of prop dressing.

However it shakes out, there’s plenty on the calendar to keep theorists busy. The next mainline entry, Supergirl, hits the 2026 movie schedule on June 26, with Clayface following on September 11. Until we hear otherwise, I’m considering the bat sticker to be what the man behind the DCU says it is—a random bit of set dressing.