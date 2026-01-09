No Big Deal, Just Friends' Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox Casually Reuniting To Talk About Whether Jen Should Go Brunette

Jennifer Aniston might have strong thoughts about why Friends could never be revived, but the actress having long-lasting relationships with her co-stars always puts a big smile on the faces of fans. Aniston and Courteney Cox in particular are besties, frequently sharing pictures together on social media and apparently boring everyone else around them about their frequent interior design conversations. Now we have a new video of the pair talking about what hair shade Jen should have.

Since Aniston is obviously very well known for her hair – particularly “The Rachel” haircut – the actress got herself into the haircare business a few years ago. She’s got a brand to her name called LolaVie, and boy, does her marketing department know what they are doing bringing back her and Courteney Cox for a new video. Check it out:

In the new video from Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram, The Morning Show star talked about how she’s a natural brunette, she’s just better known for being honey blonde. Then, out of nowhere, Cox appears from behind in a pink robe to use her own hair to show what Aniston looks like with darker hair on her head. It’s a cute moment that would only happen between best friends like them, and so sweet to see as we eternally miss Friends.

Cox’s brunette test on Aniston had the actress remembering the time she had brown hair for the Horrible Bosses movies, which came out in 2011 and 2014. That was a different look for Aniston, that’s for sure:

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Cox commented that Aniston was a “badass dentist” in those movies before the LolaVie founder pointed to her hair and called it “fake.” Ultimately, it’s a fun little advertisement to highlight how great Aniston’s hair is doing despite coloring it so much throughout her career. So much so, that one might forget she’s naturally a brunette!

Aniston has involved Cox before in LolaVie, such as when she did her hair for her to show off her products. In that video, she called it the “greatest day of her life” because she had apparently never gotten to do it before, but wanted to help her out with all her frizz. Whether they are successfully influencing you or not, it’s just so lovely to see these two comedy queens play off each other any chance we get.

Outside of hair-related collabs between these two, Aniston has been enjoying her relationship with her new beau Jim Curtis as of late, and working on the adaptation of I’m Glad My Mom Died. Cox, on the other hand is set to return to her role as Gale Weathers in Scream 7, which hits theaters on February 27. You can always revisit their Friends days with the full series streaming on HBO Max.