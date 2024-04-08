Josh Brolin’s Motorcycle Obsession Has Intensified, And Of Course Jason Momoa Is Involved

Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa played key characters in the first Dune movie as mentors to the film’s young protagonist Paul Atreides. Another thing the two have in common is their love of motorcycles. In fact, Brolin’s motorcycle obsession intensified while he was shooting Dune 2 and you can thank Momoa for that.

As Dune 2 started filming in July 2022 and production wrapped up in December of that year, that’s a long time to be away from your precious two-wheelers. In the case of Josh Brolin, being away from motorcycles during shooting didn't diminish. If anything, it intensified. In CinemaBlend’s Dune 2 interview , the Academy Award nominee explained that he wasn’t able to bring his own motorcycle to the shoot, but his friend and former co-star Jason Momoa found a way for Brolin to connect with motorcycles while traveling.

I have a friend, Mr Momoa, who has motorcycles all over the world now. There was a movie I was looking at doing that I thought was going to be in New Zealand. He's in New Zealand and he was like, ‘I got three bikes over there. I was like, ‘Great, I'll do the movie.’

Now we know access to a motorcycle is a deal breaker when it comes to Josh Brolin agreeing to do a movie. It looks like Jason Momoa came through for his friend to make sure there were hogs available for his riding pleasure during his travels. It’s no surprise that the Game of Thrones actor has an obsession of his own with motorcycles. He’s taken to social media to post really cool pictures of himself and his motorbikes. For example, there was the time the Aquaman actor and his other friend Lenny Kravitz rode together with the wind blowing through their hair. Even a motorcycle accident where he experienced “minor injuries” didn’t stop his love of riding them .

Josh Brolin continued to compare his motorcycle obsession with Midnight Run actor Dennis Farina’s obsession with golf who apparently thought of golf courses when asked about signing onto a new project. The Goonies actor doesn’t shy away from his own vices either but doesn’t believe his obsession will overcome him.

So yeah, I have a little bit of a motorcycle obsession. I always have. It’s worse now. But no, it’s not going to deter me.

I’ll take the talented actor’s word that his infatuation with motorcycles is a healthy one. If you want to know just how much Josh Brolin loves motorcycles, Autoevolution covered his collection which includes a 1937 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead that he calls “The Sage.” He also has a 1956 FL Panhead called “The Eagle” that he’s posted on his Instagram Stories. If the Milk actor has gone as far as to name his bikes, you know he’s a true motorcycle enthusiast. You can watch the Instagram video in full of Brolin talking to CinemaBlend about his fond connection to two-wheelers below:

Now we know if Josh Brolin has to travel to other countries for filming, his friend Jason Momoa is there to make sure there’s a motorcycle available for him. After all, you can’t separate a man from his high-speed bike. Make sure to see Brolin in the 2024 movie release of Dune 2 in theaters now. You can also see him with Momoa in the first Dune movie available on your Max subscription.