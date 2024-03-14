Lindsay Lohan And Irish Wish Cast Explains Why Romantic Comedies Continue To Be So Beloved By Fans

It's a good time to be a millennial, as Lindsay Lohan's acting comeback aka the Lohan-aissance is in full swing. Those with a Netflix subscription were treated to last year's Falling For Christmas, and she's once again collaborated with the streamer with a new romantic comedy titled Irish Wish. And Lohan and her castmate spoke to CinemaBlend about why rom-coms continue to be so beloved by fans.

The best romantic comedies are endlessly re-watchable, and remain ingrained in the pop culture landscape. The trailer for Irish Wish showed the endlessly charismatic Lohan back in the genre, and as you can see in the video above I had the chance to speak with the cast ahead of its release. I asked the Freaky Friday icon why she thinks rom-coms have such staying power, and she mused:

I think because we live in a world with so much going on. And people need a place to escape and be positive and take a time out and laugh and cry. And forget about things for a while.

She's not wrong. And after the wild success of Falling For Christmas (which included a Mean Girls reference), she jumped into another fun romantic comedy for Netflix. And smart money says Irish Wish will be popular for the same reason: we need an escape.

In Irish Wish, Lindsay Lohan's character Maddie is struggling with having feelings for two different men. One of which is the hunky photographer James, played by Star Trek: Picard actor Ed Speelers. I asked him about the enduring power of rom-coms, and he mused:

I think they offer hope. They offer escapism, they offer maybe a different way of thinking. And quite often in rom-coms we have someone whose in a situation that they are wanting to adjust their life. Or they need to elevate themselves or they need to find out something about themselves that isn’t working. Certainly with Irish Wish it’s about trusting yourself, and don’t depend on others. Don’t please others in order to please yourself.

While it's fun to watch two people fall in love on film, oftentimes romantic comedies have deeper messages they're trying to instill on audiences. And Irish Wish uses the story of Maddie and her love triangle do just that. At least, that's Speelers' observation as a rom-com veteran himself.

It should be interesting to see if Lindsay Lohan continues creating romantic comedies with Netflix, or if she decides to take her film career in other places. Lohan recently cameod in Mean Girls, and also told CinemaBlend that she's got a possible directing gig in mind.

Irish Wish hits Netflix on March 15th, just in time for St. Patrick's Day weekend. Check out the 2024 movie release dates to see what else the streamer has in store this year.