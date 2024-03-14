Lindsay Lohan And Irish Wish Cast Explains Why Romantic Comedies Continue To Be So Beloved By Fans
Lindsay Lohan and her Irish Wish co-stars explain why rom-coms have such staying power.
It's a good time to be a millennial, as Lindsay Lohan's acting comeback aka the Lohan-aissance is in full swing. Those with a Netflix subscription were treated to last year's Falling For Christmas, and she's once again collaborated with the streamer with a new romantic comedy titled Irish Wish. And Lohan and her castmate spoke to CinemaBlend about why rom-coms continue to be so beloved by fans.
The best romantic comedies are endlessly re-watchable, and remain ingrained in the pop culture landscape. The trailer for Irish Wish showed the endlessly charismatic Lohan back in the genre, and as you can see in the video above I had the chance to speak with the cast ahead of its release. I asked the Freaky Friday icon why she thinks rom-coms have such staying power, and she mused:
She's not wrong. And after the wild success of Falling For Christmas (which included a Mean Girls reference), she jumped into another fun romantic comedy for Netflix. And smart money says Irish Wish will be popular for the same reason: we need an escape.
In Irish Wish, Lindsay Lohan's character Maddie is struggling with having feelings for two different men. One of which is the hunky photographer James, played by Star Trek: Picard actor Ed Speelers. I asked him about the enduring power of rom-coms, and he mused:
While it's fun to watch two people fall in love on film, oftentimes romantic comedies have deeper messages they're trying to instill on audiences. And Irish Wish uses the story of Maddie and her love triangle do just that. At least, that's Speelers' observation as a rom-com veteran himself.
It should be interesting to see if Lindsay Lohan continues creating romantic comedies with Netflix, or if she decides to take her film career in other places. Lohan recently cameod in Mean Girls, and also told CinemaBlend that she's got a possible directing gig in mind.
Irish Wish hits Netflix on March 15th, just in time for St. Patrick's Day weekend. Check out the 2024 movie release dates to see what else the streamer has in store this year.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
Most Popular
By Connie Lee
By Riley Utley