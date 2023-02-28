Lizzy Caplan’s Party Down Co-Stars Talk Season 3 Absence, Chance Of Season 4

Party Down wasn’t the most popular show in the world when it initially debuted on Starz. However, over the past 14 years since it premiered, it’s found a new audience streaming on platforms like Hulu and Amazon. This paved the way for the long-awaited Season 3, which thankfully sees the return of just about every original cast member, but not all of the stars have returned . Series staple Lizzy Caplan was unable to come back, but according to her co-stars, there’s no bad blood, and they’re even holding out hope that she could return for Season 4.

I recently caught up with Party Down vets Martin Starr who plays Roman, and Ryan Hansen, who plays Kyle. When the subject of Lizzy Caplan’s absence came up, they responded with the following:

Martin Starr: I mean, there's only one person that didn't make it and that's, you know, my old third grade best friend, Lizzy Caplan. Ryan Hansen: And we missed her a lot, and she obviously wanted to be a part of it so bad but she couldn't make it, and it was devastating. But we love her. Martin Starr: Yeah. And hopefully, if we get to come back and do a fourth season, I have a feeling she will be able to make it so hopefully we'll figure it out next time. But yeah, the timing just didn't work out this go ‘round. But she's doing really great. She's got a little baby, she's living a great life, she's happy. She's got a wonderful, loving, caring, awesome husband, Tom. Ryan Hansen: Yeah, we love Tom. Big fan of Tom.

Wow! As you can tell by the video above this article, the love among Party Down cast members is palpable. Starr wasn’t kidding, as he and Caplan have been friends since they were in third grade. He and Ryan Hansen even seem to have a solid relationship with her husband and fellow actor Tom Riley. More importantly, Martin Starr alluded to the idea that she would be down to come back for a Season 4, implying that the rest of the cast and crew have already had conversations about it.

While Season 3 will see the return of big names in comedy, including Jane Lynch, Adam Scott, Ken Marino and Megan Mullally, there will also be plenty of new cast members you’ve probably seen before. It picks up 10 years after Season 2 and contains six episodes, and that’s just the beginning of what you can read about Season 3 of the comedy series .