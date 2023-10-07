Loki Producer Tells Casual Marvel Fans What To Binge Before Watching Loki Season 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a vast multiverse of content at this point, and with each new project, lots of fans, myself included, wonder what we need to have seen to fully understand the movie or show that’s about to premiere. With Loki Season 2 having just dropped its first episode on the 2023 TV schedule , I’m sure there are even more folks asking this question now. Luckily, CinemaBlend got the answer from Kevin Wright, an executive producer on the show, and he has some great insight on how to prep yourself for Loki ’s return to Disney+.

While Loki, Mobius and the new characters in Season 2 might hop around timelines, for casual Marvel fans, Wright explained that taking the simple linear path through Loki’s story is the best way to prepare for Season 2. Speaking with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell, the executive producer told us why casual fans really only need to stream Season 1 of the show about the God of Mischief to prepare for the second installment. He said:

Casual fan’s only prerequisite is Season 1. You can try jumping in with Season 2. But I think it'll be a lot. But you see Season 1, that's really the only prerequisite. I think anything else is additive. Maybe it helps build the world, build the universe. But it is not essential to enjoying the show.

Check Out More Of Our Exclusive Loki Coverage (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Loki Season 2 Has Goonies Easter Eggs, And The Producer Tells Us Where To Look For Them

Considering the ending of Loki Season 1 was a massive cliffhanger, it makes sense that it would pick up right where it left off. The introduction of Kang the Conqueror and the consequences of Sylvie and Loki meeting He Who Remains will 100% affect the show moving forward. That’s made clear in the final moments of the first installment when the God of Mischief returns to the TVA, and he realizes that something is off.

There’s a lot that happens in Loki Season 1 that’s important to remember for Season 2 , especially since the first episode of the second installment picks up right where the first finale ended. So, going back and watching those first six episodes is important if you plan on watching (and fully understanding) the new season of the Tom Hiddleston-led series.

Even though the repercussions of the multiverse movies that have come out between Seasons 1 and 2 are likely loosely related to what will likely go down in Loki, as the producer said, it’s not vital to watch them. It might add some color to the greater story being told, but overall, the narrative centered around the TVA is relatively contained.

If you want to get extra credit and learn about Kang and the multiverse outside of Loki, you can check out Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – whose ending is at least related to Loki seeing as both projects involve Kang.