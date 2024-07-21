Mayor Of Kingstown’s Taylor Handley Told Me Why Working With Jeremy Renner Is ‘One Of The Highlights’ Of His Career

Last year, when Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown came out, Taylor Handley told me about the “brotherly love” his character Kyle and Jeremy Renner's character Mike share, and over the last three seasons we’ve gotten to see that relationship grow and evolve. Now, with Season 3 of the Paramount+ show close to the end of its run on the 2024 TV schedule , the Kyle actor opened up about working with Renner, and why it’s been “one of the highlights” of his career.

During an interview with CinemaBlend, I asked Handley what kind of conversations he’s had with Renner that have helped them comprehend and act out everything in Season 3. Considering both Kyle and Mike lost their mom and they welcomed a new baby into the world, making Handley’s character a father and Renner’s an uncle, they've been dealing with an overwhelming amount of change. That led to the Kyle actor revealing that he loves that they don’t really talk it out behind the scenes, they just go for it:

You know, working with Jeremy has been pretty much one of the highlights of my career, because he and I don't have to have a conversation about that. He shows up, he has what he's prepared, I show up with what I've prepared. And then all of a sudden, we get into the scene, we just dive in. And Jeremy starts doing some amazing stuff. And I'm like, ‘Yes!’ and I get on that train, and I am like co-pilot with him and following his lead.

While Jeremy Renner has been candid about his recovery from the snowplow accident and how those injuries impacted his work and character on Kingstown , his co-stars have only gushed about him. The show’s co-creator and Ian actor, Hugh Dillon, told me they prepped for Renner’s return, but did so with caution. However, the Mike actor came back with gusto , filming some of his own action sequences and easily harnessing his character’s swagger again. Handley told me that he loves working with Renner because of the love and energy he brings to the set.

Both the Avengers actor and Dillon are musicians as well as actors, so it made sense when the Kyle performer elaborated on his point by saying:

As artists or musicians or anything, when you're in the middle of that energy creating that art, you're always looking for the magic, and that's why you love doing this. That's why you love playing music. That's why you love acting is because these moments of magic happen. And with Renner, there's always a moment of magic that happens. And I love shooting scenes with him because he always brings something always so truthful, but always so elevated. And he makes me a better actor.

I love that this is the energy between Handley and Renner, and it makes me very excited to see scenes between Mike and Kyle in the next two episodes.

Warning, spoilers for Episodes 7 and 8 of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 are ahead!

For example, in Episode 8, we saw Mike react to Tracy’s terrifying attack , and it will be enthralling to see the moment Kyle finds out. I imagine the brothers will seek justice and revenge for their family member in the final two episodes of Season 3, and hopefully that leads to some dynamic moments between the actors.

This season of Kingstown has been brutal, intense, and one of transition for both Mike and Kyle. It’s been entertaining to see them interact as Handley’s character learns how to be a dad and the ropes of his new job, as Mike continues to broker power in the town. And I can’t wait for more!