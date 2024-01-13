Night Court's Marsha Warfield Tells Us The One Original Cast Member She Wishes Could Watch This Reboot, And It's Beautiful

Night Court is back in session in the 2024 TV schedule after a holiday special that reunited Melissa Rauch with a former Big Bang Theory guest star. Season 2 of the reboot also paid off on the Season 1 finale cliffhanger that featured the return of none other than Marsha Warfield, who played Roz the bailiff for more than 100 episodes of the original series. Speaking with CinemaBlend, Warfield shared her thoughts on which of her former cast mates she wishes could check out the NBC revival.

Warfield was the second actor from the original series to reprise their role for the new take on the show, with John Larroquette returning as Dan Fielding. The two stars spoke about reuniting for the Season 2 premiere. When CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell spoke with the Roz actress, she had a beautiful answer to the question of who she'd want to watch the new show:

I think everybody but of course, it's Harry [Anderson]'s show. Harry thought it was all a hoot anyway. He had fun coming to work. And so I think he would be honored and he would go along with it. I don't think he'd have a problem with it at all. I don't think anybody would. It was a wonderful familial time and successful and all that kind of stuff. We rode that train. But this is a new train, and it's going in its own direction, and I wish them all the best.

Marsha Warfield named Harry Anderson as the #1 star who she wishes could check out the new show. Anderson of course played Judge Harry Stone across all nine seasons of the original Night Court, and sadly passed away at the age of 65 back in 2018. His legacy lives on in the show, as Melissa Rauch plays Judge Abby Stone, Harry's daughter who came to New York to follow in her father's footsteps.

John Larroquette has also spoken about looking back at the original series while working on the new one. Not long after the reboot premiered in early 2023, he explained that fellow former cast members Charles Robinson and Markie Post – who played Mac Robinson and Christine Sullivan, respectively – had passed away during the process of reviving the show. Charles Robinson was 75 when he died in 2021, while Markie Post died at the age of 70 in the same year.

More recently, Larroquette shared that the last time he'd seen Marsha Warfield in person prior to working together for the Night Court reboot was at the memorial for Markie Post. He said that he was "happy to see her in circumstances where we got to work together again, instead of just being in a place where we had to be, because of our love of the people who had passed."

Fortunately, the stars seemed to have fun working together to kick off Season 2 of Night Court, and Roz's exit was open-ended enough for fans to hold out hope that perhaps she and Dan will reunite again before the second season is over. The current TV season is expected to be shorter than usual for many shows due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike.

For now, you can revisit Marsha Warfield's episodes of the Night Court reboot streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription, and tune in to NBC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes. If you're in the mood to revisit classic episodes of the original run of the series, you can find all nine seasons streaming via Amazon Freevee.