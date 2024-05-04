Paul Heyman Shares Who He Believes The First ‘Paul Heyman Woman’ Was, And Makes A Bold Prediction For The Modern Women’s Division

WWE's hot streak continues after WrestleMania 40, and the organization gears up for the first Premium Live Event following Cody Rhodes finally beating Roman Reigns. He's not the only one making noise either, as Rhea Ripley's forced vacation of the title has thrown the women's singles division up in the air once again with no shortage of challengers ready to take on new title holder Becky Lynch. We also have Bayley fighting off two top superstars, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton, going against the odds to keep her championship. It reminds me of something I heard from Paul Heyman when I spoke to him before WrestleMania and his bold prediction about the future of women in WWE.

CinemaBlend had the opportunity to chat with Paul Heyman about many things ahead of WrestleMania 40, and while his assurance of a victory by Roman Reigns at the grandest stage of them all didn't come to pass, he said something very bold that feels relevant for upcoming WWE events this year. He also fielded my question about who the first "Paul Heyman Woman" might be, and it turns out we've already had one.

Madusa Was The First 'Paul Heyman Woman'

Paul Heyman's induction in the WWE Hall of Fame was well-deserved, as the top wrestling manger of all time is the driving force behind some of the company's best heel runs. As such, I had to ask him if he'd ever consider being the advocate for someone on the women's roster, only for him to point out he already has. According to Heyman, Madusa holds the title as the first "Paul Heyman Woman":

Madusa could lay claim to being the first Paul Heyman Woman or the first Paul Heyman Girl because she was the director of covert operations for the Dangerous Alliance. There were no females that could compete with Madusa in her time, because much like when Rhonda Rousey was cleaning out the division in Strike Force and UFC, Madusa was Ronda Rousey before Ronda Rousey was Ronda Rousey.

As always, it's great to hear Paul Heyman's insight, though I couldn't help but think the iconic wordsmith artfully sidestepped what could tip his hand toward any future member of the women's roster who could join his fold. This feels especially relevant now that The Bloodline is seemingly going through changes, and Heyman could find himself ousted by Solo Sikoa and his newest ally Tama Tonga. Perhaps we could get some answers on that in the future, but for now, Heyman didn't drop any spoilers.

Paul Heyman Believes The Women's Division Is Only On The Rise

Looking at the Backlash predictions from CinemaBlend's Mack Rawden, it's clear women are already the highlight of WWE's main event scene. It's a massive change from where the company was a decade ago, and as Paul Heyman said, it's only going to get better. The manager made a bold prediction on what we can expect to see in the future, and it seems the future is very bright:

You look at, the roster of women in WWE right now, my God, this is the greatest female roster of all time. Tell me, Rhea Ripley is not going to main event WrestleMania in the future multiple times. Tell me Jade Cargill is not going to main event WrestleMania multiple times in the future. Tell me Bianca Belair is not going to main event WrestleMania. Tell me Charlotte Flair is not gonna main event WrestleMania again. Tell me Becky Lynch is not going to main event WrestleMania again. Tell me Tiffany Stratton is not going to be a WrestleMania main eventer, that Nia Jax has not stepped up this year to such a degree, that she is going to be in a WrestleMania main event. Look at what Liv Morgan is doing with her character every week on television in front of your very eyes and understand that her character is now, undergoing an enormous progression on a week-by-week basis, and yet no one feels that it's going too fast. And look at the roster of women in NXT that are coming to join the main roster, let alone the fact that Shana Baszler was doing the best work of her career. Naomi doing the best work of her career, and you go down the line. Look at the progression of Maxxine Dupri.

The WWE roster feels so loaded that even deserving talent isn't getting the screen time they need, and a big part of that is due to the absolutely stacked women's division. It's not just Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch and Bayley with a couple of others in the mix anymore. Many women in wrestling are putting on iconic matches, and worthy of just as much time on the card as their male counterparts.

Go back to matches in the '90s and 2000s with a Peacock Premium subscription and the women in WWE have come so far. Paul Heyman really drove that home as he continued his prediction, and noted that we aren't far off from seeing entire shows being built around the women's roster:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You go down the line of the women on this roster and what they accomplish the ratings that they hold, the merchandise that they sell, and the audiences that they satisfy. Oh my God. We haven't even scratched the surface of what these athletes, these women are contributing to this new generation and the enormous success of WWE. Wait a year or two years, three years, and watch how many main events, are, are built, performed, and presented strictly around women. More so than ever before in history. Women can claim now, you ain't seen nothing.

The major women's storyline heading into Backlash is how Bayley will handle her latest title defense, and how Tiffany Stratton will shine with the spotlight brighter on her than ever before. It's wild to think this women's roster could possibly have another wrestler in contention for main events, but we've seen this on the horizon since the Women's Royal Rumble. Suffice it to say the future seems bright for the women's division, and credit to Paul Heyman when his prediction finally comes to pass.

Backlash is on at a special time due to it taking place in France, so be sure to stream it live on Peacock beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 3rd. CinemaBlend will be watching, and hoping for some exciting reveals from the first PLE following WrestleMania 40!