A House Of Dynamite ‘Packs A Wallop,’ Critics Say, As The Apocalyptic Thriller Hits Netflix
Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is back.
There are plenty of upcoming horror movies hitting the 2025 movie calendar as Halloween approaches, but A House of Dynamite is horrifying in a whole different way. It’s not ghosts or murderers or bumps in the night that threaten the protagonists in this apocalyptic political thriller, but a nuclear missile. Critics have seen the movie as it makes its premiere on the Netflix schedule, so should we be adding this to our watch lists?
A House of Dynamite features an ensemble cast led by Idris Elba as the president of the United States and is directed by Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty). The film follows the response of the U.S. government when faced with an impending nuclear strike from an unknown enemy, and Dana Stevens of Slate calls it both “an ingenious puzzle box” and a nail-biting cautionary tale. The critic says:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY agrees this isn’t an easy watch, but it’s an important one. The way it plays out mostly in real time adds to the audience’s stress, he says, but the film loses a bit of steam by repeating the same window of time from different characters’ perspectives. Truitt gives it 3 out of 4 stars, writing:
Mark Hughes of Forbes says the director boasts one of the most impressive resumes in modern filmmaking, with her movies asking complex questions and forcing us to examine ourselves and our society to see what our history and present say about our future. A House of Dynamite certainly accomplishes this, Hughes writes:
John Powers of NPR says that, sadly, Kathryn Bigelow’s warning about nuclear war won’t likely have any real-world effect when it comes to those holding the codes. A House of Dynamite probably won’t result in making us safer, but it’s exciting nonetheless. Powers says:
While the majority of critics seem to agree with those above — A House of Dynamite holds a “Certified Fresh” 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an equally high score from the audience.
Johnny Oleksinski of the NY Post calls the movie a cheesy “overcooked casserole.” He gives the movie 2 stars out of 4, writing that it feels like a ‘90s disaster flick. In Oleksinski’s words:
A House of Dynamite saw a limited release in theaters and is now available to stream with a Netflix subscription, as of October 24. It certainly sounds like a different kind of horror scenario to mix into this month’s haunting tales.
