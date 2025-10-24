Nobody Wants This’ Sasha Actor Timothy Simons Didn’t Let His On-Screen Wife See His ‘7 Rings’ Dance Until They Filmed It, And The Story Behind It Is A+
"I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."
Spoilers for Nobody Wants This Season 2, Episode 4 are ahead! If you haven’t seen the new season yet, you can stream it with a Netflix subscription.
In the “Valentine’s Day” episode of Nobody Wants This, there were a lot of gifts being given. However, I think the best one had to be Sasha’s dance for Esther. Timothy Simons’ character busted a move for his wife to Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” and it was equal parts funny and adorable. So, when I interviewed Simons and Jackie Tohn, who plays his wife, about the new episodes that just dropped on the 2025 TV schedule, I had to ask for the story behind crafting this wonderful moment.
Timothy Simons Recalled Rehearsing And Performing The ‘7 Rings’ Dance
There are a few great binge-worthy Netflix shows that feature fun dances, like Wednesday, and now I think we can add Nobody Wants This to that list. While Sasha is by no means a professional dancer, his commitment was admirable, and the joy it gave Esther was infectious. Timothy Simons also told me that quite a bit of work went into pulling this moment off, as he said during an interview with CinemaBlend:
I love that he found the confidence to own this dance, and I really adore how excited everyone was for it.
When they filmed the “7 Rings” dance for the project on Netflix’s 2025 schedule, extra people showed up to watch it. Talking about the entire crew and even the show’s star, Kristen Bell, being on set for this moment, the Veep actor said:
Now, while extra people showed up to watch this dance, Timothy Simons made sure Jackie Tohn didn’t see it until it was time to film it. She wasn’t allowed to watch the rehearsal, and it sounded like it was vital that they captured her raw reaction to the dance on camera.
Explaining why it was important for his on-screen wife not to see his moves until action was called, he said:
Well, that paid off, too, because the Esther actress’s reaction was priceless.
Jackie Tohn Recalled Her Reaction To Timothy Simons’ Dance
While Esther isn’t the most emotional character on Nobody Wants This and tends to keep a straight face, she couldn’t contain her joy when Sahsa revealed that he’d learned a dance. It turns out, Jackie Tohn couldn’t contain it either, so what you see on screen isn’t just her character’s reaction, it’s hers too, as she explained:
Oh, it was “choreo, choreo,” and Simons killed it! This was such a sweet gesture from Sasha, and I love how much time and effort went into it behind the scenes, too.
Now, we can all go back and smile as big as Esther did when she saw the “7 Rings” dance for the first time, because not only is it wonderful to watch, but knowing the story behind it makes it even better.
