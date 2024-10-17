Some Of The Actors On Yellowstone Are ‘Actually Pretty Good’ Cowboys According To Luke Grimes, And I Bet I Know Who He's Talking About
They all play cowboys, and some of them are cowboys in real life too.
It’s a well-known fact that those who work on Yellowstone go through Cowboy Camp and learn how to ride and work like a rancher. So, when I had the opportunity to interview Luke Grimes about a project he did with Carhartt as well as the final episodes of Yellowstone’s fifth season, I asked him about cowboying too. He opened up about how some of his co-stars are “actually pretty good at it,” and I think I know who he’s referring to.
Luke Grimes Told Me How Good Some Of His Co-Stars Are At Cowboying
Cowboying is not easy, and Luke Grimes was quite candid about that during our interview for CinemaBlend. While discussing his living full-time in Montana and his work on the Carhartt X Luke Grimes short film "Made In Montana," I also asked the Kayce actor about learning how to ride a horse and work on a ranch for the show. In response to a question about how he's improved between Season 1 and now, he opened up about his comfortability on a horse as well as his co-stars’ proficiency when it comes to cowboying, saying:
Now, no names were dropped here. However, it was lovely to hear Grimes open up about how much he’s learned working on the show. And when it comes to those folks who have gotten “pretty good,” I think I know who he’s talking about.
Here Are The Actors I Think Luke Grimes Is Talking About
Now, there are two camps of people Grimes could have been referencing here. There are members of the Yellowstone cast who were cowboys before the show and a crew who learned about it while working on the series. So, let’s break it all down.
Obviously, the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan is a prolific writer and producer. However, he’s also a cowboy. Per Cowgirl, he grew up in Texas and he’s a ranch owner now too. On top of all that, he’s the one who puts his cast through Cowboy Camp to make sure they were ready to shoot the show authentically.
Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd, is a real cowboy too, per the show’s YouTube. As he said he was “a cowboy before [he] was ever an actor,” and he got his part after working with Sheridan on Hell Or High Water as a wrangler. His fellow bunkhouse boys, Jake Ream – who plays Jake and helped teach the cast how to ride – and Ethan Lee – who plays Ethan and was a trick rider – are both professional cowboys too.
Along with them, Walker actor Ryan Bingham grew up with horses and rodeo.
However, they’re not the only ones. Many of the bunkhouse boys specifically are very into cowboy life now, and they will post frequently about skills they pick up as they film the Western. I’m thinking specifically about Ian Bohen and Jen Landon. Both the Ryan and Teeter actors post riding videos on Instagram, and they’re open about how they’ve grown as cowboys while training for the show.
Cole Hauser has also learned a thing or two working on the show. In an interview with Men’s Journal, the Rip actor said he grew up riding as a kid, and to prep for the show he does a lot of horseback riding and roping.
Of course, Kevin Costner also has ridden horses his whole life, and he’s made many Westerns.
Overall, basically, everyone on Yellowstone can ride and they do in the show. However, some have really picked up the skills that come with cowboying over the course of these five seasons too – including Luke Grimes.
To see the cast of Yellowstone back in the literal and figurative saddle, Season 5B is set to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule on November 10 on the Paramount Network. If you are looking to go back and see all these cowboys in action, you can stream the first four and a half seasons of the Western with a Peacock subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.