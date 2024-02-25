‘He’s Definitely A Force To Be Reckoned With’: Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s Dee Bradley Baker Opens Up About Captain Rex’s Enduring Popularity, Reacts To Character’s Ahsoka Cameo
While Ahsoka Tano is arguably the most popular character to be introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, coming in at a close second is Captain Rex, the Jango Fett clone who served alongside her and Anakin Skywalker during the conflict between the Republic and Separatists. An older Rex would later resurface in Star Wars Rebels, and thanks to Star Wars: The Bad Batch, one of the best Disney+ TV shows, fans have gotten to see what the clone was up to early on in the Empire’s reign. While speaking with CinemaBlend, Dee Bradley Baker, the voice behind Rex and the other male clones in these animated shows, opened up about how Rex remains popular after all these years, as well as reacted to the character’s cameo in Ahsoka last year.
Ahead of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 premiering to Disney+ subscribers, and with the trailer having revealed Rex will be back for this final round of episodes (as will, surprisingly, Asajj Ventress, who died in the novel Dark Disciple), I pointed out to Baker in our conversation that while we don’t know what fate awaits Clone Force 99 by the end of the show, Rex will make it out alive, and thus wondered what more he’d like to do with the character’s story if given the opportunity. Baker answered:
Dee Bradley Baker is referring to how during the epilogue of Star Wars Rebels’ series finale, Sabine Wren mentioned that Rex (now a commander) fought at the Battle of Endor. The actor admires how far the character has come along over the years and is game to keep exploring him, whether that’s post-The Bad Batch or even sometime after Return of the Jedi, which brings us to the other half of Baker’s commentary about Rex.
During the Ahsoka episode “Shadow Warrior,” when the title character was revisiting moments from her past during the Clone Wars while trapped in the World Between Worlds, a helmeted Captain Rex briefly appeared, voiced here by Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and finally got to play Boba Fett on camera in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. I asked Baker how he reacted when he saw the cameo, and he responded as follows:
Dee Bradley Maker makes a good point about how the line between animation and live-action in Star Wars is often blurred. So in Captain Rex’s case, as is often the case with depicting the clone troopers in a live-action project, it’s possible that he was entirely a digital creation rather than someone wearing his armor. Nevertheless, since Ahsoka is coming back for Season 2, perhaps there will be an opportunity to have Temuera Morrison play Rex. After all, the actor is close in age to Rex because of the character’s accelerated aging, and Ahsoka has already cemented itself as a place where characters from Star Wars Rebels can snag the spotlight again.
For now, we can at least look forward to more Rex moments in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, which Baker described as a “satisfying” ending to the Clone Wars era. New episodes premiere Wednesdays on Disney+, and keep checking back with CinemaBlend for the biggest news concerning upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Megan Behnke