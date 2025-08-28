I Asked Twisted Metal's Cast What Their Big Wish Would Be If They Won Calypso's Tournament, And I Got Some Unexpected Answers

Minor spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet finished watching Twisted Metal Season 2 via Peacock subscription, so be warned!

As quickly as it revved up and exploded back into our lives, Twisted Metal Season 2 has already run its full course through the 2025 TV schedule, giving fans all the vehicular-based action and chaos that only a video game adaptation like this can deliver. The finale, “NUY3ARZ,” did indeed see Anthony Carrigan’s mystical and mysterious Calypso crown his tournament’s big winner, though he honored the victor’s wish in more of a “Monkey’s Paw” manner akin to the character’s actions in the games. You just can’t trust anybody these days.

When I spoke with Twisted Metal’s cast to talk about the new season, I asked several of the stars what they themselves would wish for upon reaching the end of Calypso’s tournament, and the answers were as fun as they were unpredictable. Strap on your completely useless seatbelts, and either hit play or keep reading. (Or both!)

(Image credit: Peacock)

Stephanie Beatriz

When it came to Stephanie Beatriz's Quiet, I was personally wishing for a return from Richard Cabral's Loud after his surprising death in Season 1. When I asked the actress herself what her guilty-pleasure wish would be if ethics and real-world concerns didn't enter into it, she was such a class act that she couldn't buy into that premise of having a wish and not using it to better society. As she put it:

I don't know if I can really throw away ethical needs. That one's a big one for me. I mean, I would say equality for all; that would be my main desire if I won. I mean, like, wow, what a dream. Wouldn't it be a dream to have equality for everyone? A delightful dream, a wisp of a dream that'll probably... You know, I don't want to say anything else. . . . Maybe we'll get there someday. Maybe humanity will get there someday. Fingers crossed.

It might just take something as feasibly impossible as a supernaturally gifted weirdo's war-with-cars tournament to actually give absolute equality a shot at existence. I think if everyone was obsessed with The Baby-Sitters Club books as John Doe, then we might all have a keener sense of family and friendships. We might all appreciate meager hourly wages a little more, also.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Anthony Carrigan & Michael James Shaw

I asked Calypso actor Anthony Carrigan and Axel behemoth Michael James Shaw about what their blue-sky wish would be, and I'll admit that I may have slipped up and had a direct hand in influencing the answer.

ANTHONY CARRIGAN: That's a tough one,

NICK VENABLE: Season 3. Say Season 3

ANTHONY: I'm gonna say Season 3 of Twisted Metal, I think, is probably what I would wish for. Michael, what do you think? What do you think, bud?

MICHAEL JAMES SHAW: I would actually take a little step, maybe like, you know, three seasons. Three more seasons of Twisted Metal. Let's get it going.

Hell yeah! From Shaw's lips to the Peacock's programming Powers that Be. It's still unclear what this show's future might look like, though I'm hoping that the three final episodes' arrival means we won't be waiting too much longer to get an update. But only a positive one. If it ends up on the list of shows ending this year, I'm good with not learning about it.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Richard De Klerk & Lisa Gilroy

Mr. Grimm portrayer Richard De Klerk readily called out Calypso's tricky nature when I asked him and Vermin actress Lisa Gilroy about their ideas for no-limit wishes. Then, surprisingly enough, he let his sports fan flag fly high, and fellow Canadian Gilroy proposed a similar option.

RICHARD DE KLERK: I know that Calypso doesn’t really grant a wish sort of, like in the games. It’s always the cutaway scene, and it’s never what you expect. But my wish is that Holland would win the World Cup. I’m 41 years old. I’ve never seen them win the World Cup. They’ve come close. I just want them to win the World Cup.

LISA GILROY: Okay, I guess, you know what? I’m changing my answer. We’ve been asked this a few times, and at one point I said that I would wish that the wars would stop. But let’s give the Oilers a Stanley Cup.

RICHARD DE KLERK: Yeah, there you go. There you go. I mean, you know, second for me would be the Vancouver Canucks. But also, we see what happens when they lose, they riot, so….

That's almost definitely how Calypso would work that one. The Canucks would win the Cup, but then fans would destroy the entire city through celebratory riots. Cheeky bastard.

Also, how amusing is it that Lisa Gilroy went from "no more wars" to "Oilers Cup victory" without too much provoking? As a lifelong New Orleans Saints fan, I can absolutely sympathize with the yearning for championships.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Saylor Bell Curda, Patty Guggenheim & Tiana Okoye

Talking to Saylor Bell Curda (Mayhem), Patty Guggenheim (Raven) and Tiana Okoye (Dollface) was an absolute hoot, and when I asked about their biggest no-guilt wishes, Curda gave it quite a bit of thought and voice more of an inward desire than what other cast members shared.

SAYLOR BELL CURDA: What a crazy question. It's so tricky. It's so tricky because Calypso's such a little sneaky dude that like, I don't think Mayhem would think twice about it. I'm sure she like genuinely would be like, 'invincibility,' But like, me being me, I'd be like, 'Let me write everything down. Let me make sure I have the correct usage of words to make sure I get exactly what I want.' But I would probably, if I was trying to go basic as well, to stay safe, I would probably also ask for a superpower. I'd probably want teleportation.

TIANA OKOYE: I was gonna say that!

SAYLOR BELL CURDA: Teleportation is rad. Not having to pay for like, airplanes fees again? Yes, please.

It's almost surprising that Curda was the first person to give an answer about having souped-up abilities. Though I guess Calypso's way of borking a "teleportation" wish would be to turn the actress into an electrical current or a quark or something.

Patty Guggenheim shared her idea for a Multicplicity-style life, but her co-stars were quick to point that out as being a pop culture cautionary tale.

PATTY GUGGENHEIM: I just want to be able to multiply so I could go to everything all at once.

SAYLOR BELL CURDA: That is actually genius. Cause then you could teleport, but...

TIANA OKOYE: But, oh, that scares me.

SAYLOR BELL CURDA: That would scare me a little.

TIANA OKOYE: Because what if one of one of them, like, turn turns against you? Have you seen Dark Matter?

SAYLOR BELL CURDA: Have you seen Gravity Falls?

TIANA OKOYE: You, of all people, should know about this multiverse.

PATTY GUGGENHEIM: Yeah, but one of me is really gonna learn how to fight.

After I pointed to some Gravity Falls decor in my office, Curda excitedly brought up the episode "Double Dipper," in which the Dipper used a cloning machine to make copies of himself, which eventually went haywire. And Calypso didn't have anything to do with that one.

The actresses seemingly landed on teleportation, but then the topic of food came up.

TIANA OKOYE: I'm sticking to teleportation. I'm gonna teleport.

SAYLOR BELL CURDA: Yes, teleportation, yeah, absolutely. Or...free food for the rest of my life,

TIANA OKOYE: Bottomless pit of a stomach so I can just have everything, as much as I want.

SAYLOR BELL CURDA: Or like, quick digestion.

Like, I hadn't even considered such a fantastic answer like "quick digestion" before Saylor Bell Curda shared it. Sure, it might not be as eye-catching as a traditional superpower and it might not make the world a better place like equality and Twisted Metal Seasons 3-5 would. But this is all pretending anyway.

Stay tuned for hopefully more updates about Twisted Metal's future, and the best way to help that along is by streaming episodes on Peacock.