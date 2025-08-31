Prime Video's Motorheads Was Canceled After One Season, But An EP Explained Why Fans Should Stay 'Optimistic'

Prime Video has several fan-favorite shows get renewed amid the 2025 TV schedule. For example, Fallout was already renewed for Season 3 before its second season release, with the same thing happening for Maxton Hall. Unfortunately, the YA series Motorheads was axed after its first season. Despite the bad news, though, an EP is discussing why fans should stay hopeful about the chances of the show returning.

Motorheads almost feels like a mix between the Fast and the Furious movies and Cobra Kai, in the best possible ways. The show focuses on a group of youngsters who end up bonding of their affection for cars. While some Prime Video subscription holders did tune in, the show's demise was confirmed just recently. Even though the ten-episode show won’t return to Prime for new episodes, executive producer Jason Seagraves told Deadline how proud he still is of his coming-of-age series:

We set out to make a show with no agenda and a lot of heart, to give families something they can watch together. While Johnny and I are disappointed Motorheads won’t be continuing at Prime Video, we couldn’t be more proud of what the team created.

It’s a shame that Prime Video isn’t giving Motorheads another chance. I appreciate that it has the elements of romance, friendship, and sheer drama akin to that of the streaming service’s most popular YA offerings like The Summer I Turned Pretty and the Culpa movies. Plus, the street racing series has a high audience rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes with a positive critics' score of 78% as well.

An official reason for Motorheads' cancellation has not been shared by Prime Video. Per Deadline, though, when it comes to viewership, the show received high completion rates, mostly staying in the 40s on Luminate’s Top 50, and it soared to No. 19 during the week of May 23rd. Even now, the series remains among Prime Video’s Top 10 list of trending shows, which is no small feat.

It's interesting to think about what went into the decision to cancel Jason Seagraves' delightful series. Still, just because Prime Video said “no” to moving forward with the show doesn’t mean any of the best streaming services out there will. Seagraves went on to express his optimism that a new platform will be found for the show:

Despite going into release with impossibly low audience awareness, our passionate and vocal fan base led the charge and made the series impossible to ignore. Their enthusiasm has energized us and we’re optimistic we’ll find a home that believes in and supports the show.

I’m loving the optimism here! Of course, it remains to be seen if another streamer will actually pick up Motorheads. A pickup like that isn't easy to come by, but it's not impossible.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

Check out Motorheads and other great Prime Video originals with a free 30-day trial. After that, grab a subscription by paying $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the entire year.

In the past, there have been instances in which shows have switched digital platforms, like when Cobra Kai moved to Netflix after its original run on YouTube Red. Network shows such as Manifest and Lucifer even moved to streamers after their respective cancellations. So I would agree with Jason Seagraves that there's at least some reason to feel hopeful within this situation.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given that Motorheads ended with two major cliffhangers in its season finale, I'm really hoping the series gets picked up by another streamer soon. In the meantime, though, you can find all ten of the existing episodes on Prime Video. Also, keep your eyes peeled for more great titles that lie ahead on the streaming schedule.