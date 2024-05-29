I Asked Star Trek: Discovery's Michelle Paradise If She'll Return To The Franchise After Series Finale, And Her Response Was So Perfect

Star Trek: Discovery laid the framework for a new era of the long-running franchise, and some of its biggest swings happened while Michelle Paradise was helping steer the ship. The executive producer join the show midway into Season 2 and was the co-showrunner of the Sonequa Martin-Green-led series from Season 3 to its unexpected cancellation with Season 5. Now that her work on the show is over, Paradise's future with the massive IP is uncertain. So CinemaBlend asked her about possibly doing more with it following her show's series finale, and her answer was so perfect.

With many upcoming Trek shows on the way, it would seem that there are opportunities for Michelle Paradise to put her writer's cap back on and contribute to an episode or two. For instance, she could even lead one of those surprise projects Alex Kurtzman hinted at while speaking with CinemaBlend. I asked Paradise what her feelings were in regard to possibly joining another series on some level, or maybe even becoming showrunner of a different show. It wasn't too surprising that the veteran scribe's thoughts were respectful, but I also appreciate just how sweet they were:

Oh, wow. I love Star Trek. I mean, I grew up on Star Trek so it's been a dream to get to be part of this iteration of it. And all of the folks I've worked with have just been so lovely. So, if the opportunity arose, I would love to come back and be part of it in some way. And, if that opportunity doesn't arise, I'm forever part of this family, and that in and of itself is just an amazing gift.

I would be shocked if Star Trek didn't welcome Michelle Paradise back into the fold at some point. Not only did she play a key role in setting the tone for a new type of serialized storytelling within the franchise, but she also played a big part in creating the vast blank canvas for future creatives that is the 32nd century. Here, the upcoming Starfleet Academy series will feature Holly Hunter and others to showcase further how the universe has changed 1000 years after the TOS era.

All in all, her comments are so great. Fans likely be excited to hear that she's up for more cosmic storytelling. Additionally, you have to appreciate the fact that even if she doesn't get another Trek opportunity, she's pleased with what she's been able to do and relishes her status as a member of this growing "family."

There are, of course, so many variables that could change with Trek over the next decade that make it difficult to say how exactly everything might shake out. For one, it seems increasingly likely that another studio will own the franchise in that time.

Given that acquisition, new leadership could influence what eras are drilled down upon and which ones are forgotten. Star Trek: Discovery may currently hold the blueprint for the franchise's future, but some other company may feel differently.

Regardless, I think there's value in bringing in Michelle Paradise back in whatever capacity other shows would have her. We know that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is returning for Season 4, and it would be great to see her contribute to an episode of that show. I also think she'd bring a lot of experience to any Starfleet Academy episode, especially if other Discovery characters are in the series as CinemaBlend suspected when we talked to Tilly actress Mary Wiseman a month ago. And, even if Paradise doesn't come back, it's comforting that she's at peace with her legacy within the franchise up to this point.

After the series finale premieres on May 30th as part of the 2024 TV schedule, anyone with a Paramount+ subscription can watch Star Trek: Discovery in full. Whether she's part of the franchise in the future or not, I can't wait to see what's next for Michelle Paradise!