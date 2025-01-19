Live
Love Island All Stars Season 2 Week 2 Live: How To Watch Free Stream As Maya Jama Returns To The Villa, First Looks, Bombshells,
As we enter into Week 2, things are heating up in the villa with big twists on the way
We've almost reached the end of the first of five weeks in the South African villa where Love Island All Stars Season 2 is taking place. With producers promising big twists as soon as Week 2, I'm excited to see what drama Maya Jama swaggering into the villa in tonight's episode will bring. With more games around the fire pit and the latest bombshell Tina getting to know all the boys, it looks to be an explosive episode.
I'll be live blogging every episode as it airs, as well as providing first looks at episodes and incoming bombshells. Make sure you know how to watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 and get a free stream so you can follow along with me.
Streaming Options Around The World
- Stream Episode 7 live for FREE in the UK: ITV2 live stream via ITVX
- Time: Tonight @ 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT
- International Streams: Peacock (US) / Crave (CA) / 9Now (AU)
- Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
LIVE: Latest Updates
Sunday Night Love Island All Stars Season 2 Sneak Peak
Phew! Week 1 has already seen two recoupling ceremonies, three bombshells, and one love triangle. Admittedly, though, I've found it to be a bit of a snooze fest compared to previous seasons of the UK iteration. That said, tonight looks to be stepping things up, with producers promising a big twist in Week 2. Maya Jama is back in the villa, which can only been one thing: more drama is about to unfold. Especially if these sneak peak pictures are anything to go by. While Luca seems to be opening up to a connection with Kaz in the first look...
He's seen sharing a kiss with bombshell Tina on the sun loungers.
What the heck is going on?! At least he's cracked a smile, though.