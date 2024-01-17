Insider Drops Claims About How Ariana Grande Is Receiving Backlash From Friends Of Boyfriend Ethan Slater’s Ex-Wife
The Grammy winner is apparently still getting blowback.
Ariana Grande’s love life has been a major topic of conversation over the past several months. It was reported last summer that she and Dalton Gomez were heading for divorce, and they ultimately finalized the split months later. But what really seemed to catch the public’s attention were reports that she had engaged in an affair with her married Wicked cast member, Ethan Slater. Grande has since received backlash from some, with a few insiders saying that even some in her inner circle are displeased with the situation. Now, an insider has dropped claims regarding how she’s receiving blowback from friends of Slater’s ex.
Per this source, the supposed controversy revolves around the singer’s recently released single, “Yes, And?” The song includes a few notable lyrics, but some that really stand out are “Your business is yours, and mine is mine. Why do you care so much whose dick I ride?” While not an actual confirmation, one might get the feeling that this is in response to the backlash she’s faced for her relationship with Ethan Slater. That’s how some friends of his estranged spouse – Lilly Jay – seem to be taking it, at least. The unnamed person had the following to say about their alleged feelings:
This all comes months after Lilly Jay broke her silence on the situation. Weeks after the news went viral, the mother of one – who married Ethan Slater in 2018 – said that Ariana Grande was the true focus of “the story” and that her own family was “just collateral damage” at that point. DailyMail.com’s source also shared that those in Lilly’s orbit supposedly believe that she acted opportunistically when it came to her allegedly alluding to the romance in her new single:
It’s worth noting that Lilly Jay also said that the “Thank U, Next” performer is not a “girl’s girl.” That sentiment apparently matches up with the way that the Don’t Look Up alum’s own buddies feel. Sources previously mentioned that her friends were not happy with the supposed affair because it breaks the “girl code.” The insider even alleged that there’s “a very real sense of ‘lock up your husband’ when it comes to being around her now.” Despite all of that, however, a person who’s supposedly close to the entertainer herself, spoke out in her defense while sharing details with DailyMail:
Neither have formally confirmed their relationship, but Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are apparently getting serious. As of this writing, they’re allegedly living together in New York, and it was reported weeks ago that they spent the holidays together. All the while, Slater has apparently been working through legal and personal matters with his estranged wife.
It’s currently unclear as to whether Ariana Grande or her significant other might finally clear the air. One of the latest reports suggests that they may be looking to make their relationship more “public” sooner rather than later. How such a movie would impact the backlash that’s been coming their way as of late is anyone’s guess at this point.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend.
