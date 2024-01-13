Insider Drops Claims About How Wicked’s Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Feel About Possibly Making Their Relationship More ‘Public’

It’s quite clear that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are in a relationship, however, the two Wicked cast members have not officially gone public with it. While the pop star has shown up to support her partner on Broadway, and the two have been spotted out and about together, they’re by no means Instagram or red carpet official. Well, now, an insider is dropping claims regarding how the two feel about maybe making their relationship more “public.”

We still don’t know much about the Wicked movies, but we do know that Part One will be released in November on the 2024 movie schedule . So, it will be interesting to see if Grande and Slater’s relationship becomes more public the closer we get to the musical’s release. According to an insider who spoke to ET , the two are allegedly starting to get more comfortable with the idea of being more public about their relationship, as they said:

Ariana and Ethan are spending more and more time together. They have become more comfortable with the idea of their relationship being more public. Things are positive and they’re very close. They have a natural connection. There’s no pressure to be anyone that they’re not. They’re focused on the here and now and excited to continue to see where their relationship goes and watch it blossom.

Following the news in July that Grande and Dalton Gomez were getting divorced , rumors quickly started to spread that the “Yes, And” singer was dating her Wicked co-star . Not long after that, news broke that Slater and his ex-wife were getting a divorce as well.

Since then, there have been many rumors about the two and their relationship. There have been claims they are allegedly living together , and others saying many of the reports about Grande and Slater are “blown out of proportion.” Overall, when it comes to what we really know about the couple, it’s slim to none.

However, there are a few things we know for a fact. We know they worked together on Wicked, with Ariana Grande playing Glinda and Ethan Slater playing Boq. The “Thank You, Next” singer has posted about Spamalot , the show her partner is in, and going to see it too. Plus, the two have been photographed going out for dinner.

Aside from what we know for a fact, there have been rumors about the singer and Broadway star getting serious . So, if that’s true, it would make sense that they’re starting to get more comfortable with the idea of being a bit more public about their relationship.

Following the release of Ariana Grande’s first single in a long time, “Yes, And,” it feels like more music will be coming from her soon. Between that and the release of Wicked: Part One, which hits theaters on November 27, it will be interesting to see if the pop star and Ethan Slater become more public about their relationship.

I, for one, would love to see them make it red carpet and/or Instagram official at the premiere of the long-awaited adaptation of the smash-hit Broadway musical.