Of Course, Lenny Kravitz's Birthday Message To Daughter Zoë Simultaneously Showed Off His Abs

Lenny Kravitz is known for a lot of things like rocking out with his music, being in the cast of The Hunger Games , and the love he has for his daughter Zoë. Not to mention, there’s also the rock star’s habit of exposing those youthful-looking abs of his. Well, his six-pack, of course, made a cameo appearance when he sent a birthday message to his daughter.

There’s nothing like the love a father has for his daughter. Zoë Kravitz had her 36th birthday to ring in the new month, and Lenny Kravitz sent a heartfelt birthday message to her on Instagram . Of course, he took the opportunity to show off his abs in the process:

You feel like melting reading Lenny Kravitz’s beautiful message to his daughter and the throwback photo of the young Zoë cuddling up to her dad. But why should it come as a surprise that he picked a photo of himself exposing his impressive abs? I would have loved to know the Blink Twice director’s reaction to the photo. She’s never been oblivious to her father’s ab-showing appearance as she joked during Kravitz’s Walk of Fame ceremony speech that he’d embarrass her by picking her up from school in his netted shirts.

The world of entertainment is well aware of Lenny Kravitz’s glowing ab work as well. Maria Shriver’s birthday cake featured the “Fly Away” singer’s abs , which made the tasty treat all the more memorable. Even Channing Tatum and Dwayne Johnson couldn’t believe how rock-hard Kravitz’s abs look feeling inspired by what they saw. I’m sure a lot of men would love to have a physique like that when they get to the Grammy Award winner’s ripe age of 60. With Kravitz’s workout routines in leather pants and his vegan diet, I have a feeling the singer/actor’s youthful appearance will never escape him.

Zoë Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz are the ultimate father-daughter duo. They share incredible cute moments, like sweet red carpet photos , that make us gush. The proud father also supported his daughter after her SNL debut and adorably surprised her during her interview on The Drew Barrymore Show . These two remind us how special the connection between a parent and their child, no matter how grown up they are, can be.

The Precious actor clearly can’t hide his love for his daughter or his glaring abs. Showing a throwback photo of Zoë Kravitz as a young girl snuggling with her dad proves that Lenny Kravitz will always think of his daughter as his little girl even though she’s well into her thirties. Not to mention, his abs are just as ageless as well. Keep your eye on our 2024 movie releases in case Kravitz and his abs make an appearance on there.