People Have Been All Over Photos Of Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz On The Red Carpet. I’m Way More Obsessed Over These Sweet Photos With Dad Lenny

As Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice prepares to hit the 2024 movie release calendar , her relationship with Channing Tatum has been at the forefront of everyone’s mind — him being the star of her movie and all. The couple have looked positively smashing for their red carpet appearances together in promotion of the film, but I’m afraid Tatum might have gotten upstaged at the movie’s European premiere, by none other than his future father-in-law Lenny Kravitz.

Many fans are excited about Blink Twice as it approaches its August 23 theatrical premiere, and earlier this month Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum used the opportunity to make their red carpet debut together, smiling at each other and having a blast at the Los Angeles premiere. Honestly, though, what’s more endearing than a good father/daughter photo op? The director looked ravishing as she stood with her dad, rocker Lenny Kravitz, who didn’t look too shabby himself.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz seems to have the coolest relationship with her dad, even if she is always roasting him for his netted shirts . The “Fly Away” singer left the netting at home for Blink Twice’s European premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on August 19. He wore a loose-fitting gray Saint Laurent suit, leaving some of his chest exposed with no shirt underneath. He paired the look with white shoes and, of course, his signature aviator sunglasses.

Not to be outdone, Zoë Kravitz also sported Saint Laurent. Hers, however, was a sleeveless, slinky red gown, cinched at the waist with a small red belt. She accessorized the silk dress with gorgeous diamond earrings, wearing her hair in a slicked-back bun.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images)

In addition to the excitement over their upcoming horror-thriller , it would seem that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are also in the midst of planning a wedding, as Lenny Kravitz let it slip that he’d be walking his daughter down the aisle in 2025. The ab-tastic rockstar has had only good things to say about his future son-in-law, calling himself “blessed” to see his child so happy . According to Kravitz, Tatum is “a great guy” who fits into their family, and I just love seeing this bond between all three of them.

Zoë Kravitz reportedly got engaged to Channing Tatum in October 2023, two years after they were first rumored to be dating. Working together on Blink Twice appears to have only bolstered their relationship, as Kravitz said “ art is the deepest expression of love .” Tatum has echoed that sentiment, recommending that all couples tackle a creative project together.

It won’t be long now before audiences will get to see the result of all of their work. Blink Twice stars Naomi Ackie as cocktail waitress Frida, with her and her friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) nabbing invites to party on the private island owned by tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum). Things quickly start to feel off, and Frida’s dream getaway turns nightmarish from there. If you want to catch Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, you can see Blink Twice on the big screen starting Friday, August 23.