Hulu New Releases: Twilight Movies, The Kardashians, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming April 2022

As we march into the future of 2022’s streaming landscape, the old has seemingly become new again. Hulu’s April 2022 lineup has me feeling a bit nostalgic, as quite a few throwbacks are headed to the platform in the month to come. All four Twilight movies, Looper, and plenty more old favorites are coming online to brighten the day of lucky viewers that find them.

However, don’t count out the new shows on the block, as The Kardashians is set to make its big debut, and The Dropout is set to close its limited series run in the same month. If you need to catch up with March’s additions to the Hulu library , you can divert to that listing for a moment. Otherwise, it’s time to jump into the April 2022 titles that’ll have you checking whether or not your Hulu subscription is current.

New On Hulu Available April 1: The Twilight Movies, Love Actually, And More

It may not be the holidays, but Love, Actually is heading to Hulu. It's OK, we won't tell if you flip this one on in the near future, as it's too lovely to ignore. Then again, all four Twilight movies are freshly migrating to a new streaming home, as well as Jack Nicholson's Wolf. If that's not a crossover we'd pay money to see, I don't know what is.

ALL INCLUSIVE (2008) - 4/1/22

ANTZ (1998) - 4/1/22

ARMORED (2009) - 4/1/22

AUSTENLAND (2013) - 4/1/22

BATTLESHIP (2012) - 4/1/22

BLIND DATE (1987) - 4/1/22

BLUE STREAK (1999) - 4/1/22

BOYS ON THE SIDE (1995) - 4/1/22

BRIGSBY BEAR (2017) - 4/1/22

CASESE QUIEN PUEDA (2015) - 4/1/22

CASPER (1995) - 4/1/22

CHEECH AND CHONG'S NEXT MOVIE (1980) - 4/1/22

CHEECH & CHONG'S GET OUT OF MY ROOM (1984) - 4/1/22

CONSPIRACY THEORY (1997) - 4/1/22

COPYCAT (1995) - 4/1/22

CRANK (2006) - 4/1/22

DEATH AT A FUNERAL (2010) - 4/1/22

DEFINITELY, MAYBE (2008) - 4/1/22

THE DUKES OF HAZZARD (2005) - 4/1/22

EYES WIDE SHUT (1999) - 4/1/22

THE FIVE-YEAR ENGAGEMENT (2012) - 4/1/22

FLY AWAY HOME (1996) - 4/1/22

GET HIM TO THE GREEK (2010) - 4/1/22

GLEE THE 3D CONCERT MOVIE (2011) - 4/1/22

HANNA (2011) - 4/1/22

HOT SHOTS! PART DEUX (1993) - 4/1/22

I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK & LARRY (2007) - 4/1/22

IN THE ARMY NOW (1994) - 4/1/22

INSOMNIUM (2017) - 4/1/22

INSTRUCTIONS NOT INCLUDED (2013) - 4/1/22

THE INTERNATIONAL (2009) - 4/1/22

JOHN CARPENTER'S VAMPIRES (1998) - 4/1/22

JUST MY LUCK (2006) - 4/1/22

KNOWING (2009) - 4/1/22

KUSAMA: INFINITY (2018) - 4/1/22

LADRONES (2015) - 4/1/22

LOOK WHO'S TALKING (1989) - 4/1/22

LOOPER (2012) - 4/1/22

LOVE ACTUALLY (2003) - 4/1/22

MADE IN AMERICA (1993) - 4/1/22

MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS (2010) - 4/1/22

NATIONAL LAMPOON'S DIRTY MOVIE (2011) - 4/1/22

THE NEGOTIATOR (1998) - 4/1/22

NIGHT RAIDERS (2021) - 4/1/22

OPEN RANGE (2003) - 4/1/22

PEGGY SUE GOT MARRIED (1986) - 4/1/22

PHANTOM (2013) - 4/1/22

POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE (1990) - 4/1/22

THE POWER OF ONE (1992) - 4/1/22

PRACTICAL MAGIC (1998) - 4/1/22

RADIO (2003) - 4/1/22

RAMONA AND BEEZUS (2010) - 4/1/22

RUNAWAY JURY (2003) - 4/1/22

THE RUNAWAYS (2010) - 4/1/22

SCOOBY-DOO (2002) - 4/1/22

SCOOBY-DOO 2: MONSTERS UNLEASHED (2004) - 4/1/22

SHREK (2001) - 4/1/22

SHREK 2 (2004) - 4/1/22

THE SIEGE (1998) - 4/1/22

SINGLE WHITE FEMALE (1992) - 4/1/22

SNAKEHEAD (2021) - 4/1/22

STAY (2005) - 4/1/22

THE TAILOR OF PANAMA (2001) - 4/1/22

THAT'S MY BOY (2012) - 4/1/22

THINK LIKE A MAN (2012) - 4/1/22

THREE FUGITIVES (1989) - 4/1/22

TWILIGHT (2008) - 4/1/22

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON (2009) - 4/1/22

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (2010) - 4/1/22

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 1 (2011) - 4/1/22

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 2 (2012) - 4/1/22

VERTICAL LIMIT (2000) - 4/1/22

WALK HARD: THE DEWEY COX STORY (2007) - 4/1/22

WATCHMEN (2009) - 4/1/22

WOLF (1994) - 4/1/22

New On Hulu The Week Of April 3: The Dropout: Limited Series Finale, Let The Right One In, And More

The limited series run of The Dropout is set to end this week, concluding the much buzzed about drama starring Amanda Seyfried. Meanwhile, if you're still hung up on the subject of vampires, Let The Right One In offers a slightly more sinister take on the bond between a boy and the night stalker he's befriended. Blood seems to be a binding thread on the Hulu platform at the current moment, so do with that as you wish.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) - 4/3/22

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7 - 4/4/22

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2 - 4/5/22

MONSTER FAMILY 2: NOBODY'S PERFECT (2021) - 4/5/22

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2 - 4/6/22

The Dropout: Limited Series Finale - 4/7/22

Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) - 4/7/22

AGNES (2021) - 4/7/22

Woke: Complete Season 2 - 4/8/22

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN (2008) - 4/8/22

AMERICAN SICARIO (2022) - 4/9/22

New On Hulu The Week Of April 10: The Kardashians: Series Premiere, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11, And More

Reality TV fans, rejoice! This week in April brings a bounty of two heavy hitting titles returning that hemisphere, starting with the complete Season 11 run of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Though if you've been missing The Kardashians and their antics in front of the camera, the family's new Hulu original series will take its first bow only a couple days later.

THE HATING GAME (2021) - 4/10/22

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11 - 4/11/22

The Family Law: Complete Season 1 - 4/13/22

To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere - 4/13/22

The Kardashians: Series Premiere - 4/14/22

BLACK DEATH (2010) - 4/15/22

COMPLIANCE (2012) - 4/15/22

DRUNK STONED, BRILLIANT, DEAD: THE STORY OF THE NATIONAL LAMPOON (2015) - 4/15/22

New On Hulu The Week Of April 17: Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere, In The Heart Of The Sea, And More

The adventures of Mayans M.C. continue to roll out on FX, as the Sons of Anarchy prequel series enters its fourth season. Undoubtedly ready to drop more dark cliffhangers like the ones seen in Season 3, the road ahead only promises to get rougher as time goes on. At least it takes place on dry land, which cannot be said about the harrowing true story that inspired Moby Dick, told in director Ron Howard's seafaring epic In The Heart of the Sea.

Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere - 4/20/22

CAPTIVE AUDIENCE (2022) - 4/21/22

IN THE HEART OF THE SEA (2015) - 4/23/22

New On Hulu The Week Of April 24: Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere, And More

Finally, if you're looking for some big-time escapism on the Hulu streaming platform, you're going to be able to find it in a big way. Returning for its own fourth season is the ABC mini golf competition bonanza Holey Moley, which trades in ridiculous sportsmanship and even more outrageous commentary.

Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere - 4/27/22

Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere - 4/28/22

CRUSH (2022) - 4/29/22

PERMANENT (2017) - 4/29/22