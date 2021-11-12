13 Going On 30's Young Jennifer Garner Is 30 IRL, And Now I Feel Old

When I was growing up, I was thankfully exposed to the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30. The movie starring Jennifer Garner follows a thirteen-year-old who wishes to be thirty, flirty and thriving like all the magazines she reads, and the next day, she wakes up in her body as a full-fledged adult. As she learns with the help of the adorable Mark Ruffalo’s Matty and a cut-throat job in publishing, wishing to be older all the time takes away from the preciousness of the present day. A blink of an eye later, the actress who played the younger Jenna is actually thirty now, and WTF!?!

Christa Allen was actually twelve at the time of 13 Going On 30’s release, but now that we know this information, I officially understand that a lot of time has passed in my life, and I am in fact old now. While I crawl in a hole, check out the announcement Letterboxd made us aware of.

Christa B. Allen, who played 13-year-old Jenna in 13 Going on 30, is 30 today.

The actress was born on November 11, 1991, making her now 30. Over the years, Christa Allen has continued to be best known as the girl from 13 Going on 30, along with finding more acting gigs throughout her life, most memorably on ABC’s Revenge as Charlotte Clarke/Charlotte Grayson. Allen has been documenting her road to 30 on Instagram, with videos such as this:

Early this year, Christa Allen went full Jenna Rink on Instagram by rocking the iconic dress from the movie and recreating one line from the movie with Jennifer Garner’s voice as the audio. Check it out:

Considering Ariana Grande just donned the same style dress for a tribute to the movie on The Voice literally this week, Jenna Rink continues to be a cultural icon all this time later. It goes to show that the romantic comedy has had the staying power to become a classic. Jennifer Garner, on the other hand, is set to turn 50 next year, and she’s also thriving as the mother of three children who continues to be a successful actor. In fact, she recently reunited with her co-star Mark Ruffalo for a movie called The Adam Project that will also involve time travel.

Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada? pic.twitter.com/gS74KjME20February 24, 2021 See more

The Adam Project will star Ryan Reynolds as his character goes back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self to confront his now late father (Mark Ruffalo). Jennifer Garner will play Adam’s father and wife to Ruffalo’s character, making for a fun *wink, wink* to 13 Going On 30. The movie is set to come to Netflix sometime next year. Now that we’re all sufficiently feeling old, put on your wackiest outfit and dance to “Thriller” somewhere. And go get the Razzles for crying out loud!