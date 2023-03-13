A Photographer Had An Unfortunate Fall On The Oscars Red Carpet, But Have No Fear, Lady Gaga Was There To Help

The 95th Academy Awards were held this past Sunday, which means many of Hollywood’s best and brightest were present to celebrate the best films of the past year. Among those in attendance was the incomparable Lady Gaga, who was among the 2023 Oscar nominees for her hit single from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. The singer’s stripped-down performance of “Hold My Hand” was definitely one of the highlights of the night. But in another sweet turn of events, it would seem that she was also present to help a photographer who took an unfortunate fall on the red carpet.

Ahead of the show, the 36-year-old singer/actress made the rounds on the carpet, during which countless photographers snapped pictures of her. It was during that time that one particular cameraman was able to get very close to the star – whose birth name is Stefani Germanotta. Unfortunately, just as she walked past him, the paparazzo suddenly took what looked like a serious tumble. Thankfully, the songstress immediately took notice and rushed over to help him. You can check out the clip, which Pop Base shared to Twitter , below:

Lady Gaga stops to help photographer who fell at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/4w4MNCO89XMarch 13, 2023 See more

It’s like they say: not all superheroes wear capes. (In this case, one wore an expensive and sleek corset gown from Versace along with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.) It’s not often that we get to see such acts occur on the carpet but, when they are captured, they’re so sweet to see. Whether it be Lady Gaga helping the photog at the Academy Awards or Taylor Swift being a hero and assisting a publicist at the Grammys, one shouldn’t discount the kindness that’s on display.

Interestingly enough, previous reports indicated that Lady Gaga wouldn’t even be attending the show let alone performing her acclaimed song. This was apparently due to her production commitments to Joker: Folie à Deux. Sources claimed back in January that Gaga was really putting in the work alongside co-star Joaquin Phoenix. So fans were likely pleased when it was reported Sunday afternoon that she would be present at the Oscars and would perform as well.

There was a lot of pressure on the Grammy winner when it came to her song for the Top Gun sequel. After all, she had to produce a single that could somehow match the lovely energy of the original 1986 film’s Oscar-winning, lead song – Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away.” Ultimately, “Hold My Hand” (which has a double meaning) was acclaimed and earned its singer/songwriter multiple award wins and numerous nominations. She’s grateful for the success and has since thanked the movie’s leading man, Tom Cruise , for his support. You can watch her incredible performance from this weekend’s broadcast down below:

Though Lady Gaga wasn’t one of the 2023 Oscar winners , she did get something that’s arguably more important. She earned even more respect from fans, with many referring to her as a queen , hero and more on social media for helping the photographer. Sure, the Academy Awards is known for its bigger moments, but let’s never lose sight of thoughtful encounters like these when they occur.