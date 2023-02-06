Taylor Swift Was A Full-On Heroine When A Photographer Hollered At A Publicist On The Red Carpet

Last night, the stars were out in full force at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which was streamed by many. Amongst those in attendance was Taylor Swift, who, of course, made the whole place shimmer. The singer was there due to her four nominations, including Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Country Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media. The singer’s 2022 Midnights album wasn’t in consideration because of the release date, but she brought that record's flair with her. Also, when the pop megastar was on the red carpet, photographers hollered at a publicist, and that led to her saving the day by way of a very heroic gesture.

Taylor Swift strutted across the red carpet in a gorgeous navy blue, two-piece gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The Roberto Cavalli piece was “Bejeweled” with sparkly crystals and cascaded down the red carpet. You can see a photo of the stunning look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

While she posed for pics, a publicist stepped in front of the fan-favorite artist to adjust her dress. This caused photographers on the red carpet to became irate, as they were upset that someone was hindering their view of the “All Too Well” singer. The songstress noticed their aggression and ultimately, took control of the situation, addressing the paparazzi directly and saying:

Just give us a second. We’re not gonna rush you. It’s going to be fine.

After this, the photographers visibly seemed gentler and apparently stopped yelling at Taylor Swift and her team. You can see the video of the situation, as captured by Variety in the Twitter post down below:

🎥| @TaylorSwift13 to photographers at the #GRAMMYs red carpet.“Just give us a second, we’re not gonna rush you. It’s all gonna be fine” pic.twitter.com/fSAVjkNJa0February 6, 2023 See more

You really have to give it up for Taylor Swift, a red-carpet pro, for deftly (and expectedly) handling the situation with grace. And of course, you have to point out that she also looked great doing it. One can't help but love of a kind and fashion-savvy heroine!

While Midnights wasn’t the center of attention at the awards show this year, the singer’s re-recorded version of her 2012 album, Red, was. Her songs “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)” and “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” were both nominated in different categories, and her self-directed music video for the latter song won Best Music Video. This win has the singer making history once again, as she's now the first artist with a singular directing credit for their own music video to win in the category.

Taylor Swift is now an award-winning director, and she isn’t done just yet. In an exciting career movie, Swift is directing an upcoming feature film for Searchlight Pictures. While details about the production are being kept under wraps, Swift’s storytelling abilities should. Fans had been predicting Swift’s turn to film for a while, and it’s great to see that it''s finally coming to fruition. Swift is also embarking on another stadium tour this year, so Swifties have a lot to look forward to. I also wouldn't be surprised if the singer has another heroic moment or two while she's on tour.

Those wanting to revisit the magic of one of her concerts ahead of the Eras Tour can check out the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour concert film, which is currently streaming with a Netflix subscription. For more information about Swift's projects that are coming down the pike, make sure to check out CinemaBlend's guide to upcoming Taylor Swift music and other things.