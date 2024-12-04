A24 Made A Hilarious Y2K Popcorn Bucket Joke, And Now I Need It To Become Real

I guess at this point, it’s easy to make jokes about a 2024 movie having a popcorn bucket. I mean, we’re at the point where stories about a Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning merch tease are a thing now, so humor was only going to be the next step.

But I’m afraid the folks at A24 have gone too far with that prospect, as they’ve made a hilarious Y2K popcorn bucket joke… and now I need it to become a reality. That's because social media saw the indie film darling hyping up the fact that tickets for co-writer/director Kyle Mooney’s apocalyptic comedy are now on sale.

And what better way to get the people going about what we know about Y2K than to promise a beautiful slice of nostalgia as a concession vessel that’ll probably never happen? Fans of the iMac, you’re probably going to be simultaneously saddened and delighted when you see what I have to show you:

Someone please tell me why I can’t have one of these Y2K popcorn buckets now, and in each of the colors that Apple’s iconic home computer had on offer back at the turn of the millennium? I get that we’re supposed to fear the devices that stars Jaden Martell, Julian Dennison and Rachel Zegler are all running from in this bloody laugh riot, so offering a bucket shaped such as this might be counterintuitive.

However, I’d counter that school of thought with the fact that we had two fear-inducing Alien: Romulus popcorn buckets . Once again, if we’re making an excuse to welcome a Xenomorph in our movie houses and dwellings, then I ask you, what harm would an iMac do? Better still, I ask who would win in a fight: a Xenomorph or a killer Macintosh?

Back in the realm of nostalgic peril, our own Eric Eisenberg’s TIFF 2024 reaction to Y2K has promised quite a bit of excitement in terms of this end of the world ensemble. Then again, almost any movie that promises a blend of Superbad and Maximum Overdrive, and doesn’t scare off my fellow critics, is something I’d gladly stand in line for. Although as an actual Y2K survivor myself, I still reserve the right to call this movie out as hitting to close to the bone; especially if there’s any AIM-based antics involved.

(Image credit: Nicole Rivelli/A24)

Popcorn buckets have become somewhat of a coverage beat of mine in recent months, or at least that’s something I’ve been striving to achieve. And while I’ve already got my own The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim popcorn bucket , I’m eager to continue building my collection. I’m thankful that Nosferatu 's coffin replica is for real, but now I’m hoping that maybe it’s not too late for A24 to make some sort of iMac replica for the streaming release of Y2K.

I’m probably getting a little ahead of myself though, as Y2K is only just approaching its day of destruction in theaters. December 6th is the date you should circle on your calendar, as we’re about to see a group of youngsters dying like like it’s 1999, and who knows who’ll survive the carnage?