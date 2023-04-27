Bam Margera Is Still Missing, Is Reportedly Making ‘Disturbing’ Calls To His Loved Ones

Bam Margera has been a public figure for decades, thanks to his time on the cast of Jackass and his spinoff Viva La Bam. And while the prank-related property returned to theaters with Jackass Forever, the skateboarder/ TV personality has been making a ton of headlines recently thanks to personal struggles and controversies. Case in point: the most recent incident where he ran into the Pennsylvania woods to avoid the cops . Margera is actually still missing, and is reportedly making “disturbing” calls to his loved ones.

The 43 year-old has been having some very public struggles over the past few years, including legal issues and his ongoing battle with substance abuse. While Margera previously went missing after fleeing rehab , this latest incident has even his loved ones concerned. A new report by TMZ claims that he’s had a number of phone calls with his family, where he’s blaming them for his current woes.

This report comes from an unnamed source who is reportedly close to Bam and his family. And given how Margera’s brother has been tweeting about his apparent meth use , it certainly seems like his loved ones are concerned. According to this source, he’s been calling the family while intoxicated, reportedly telling them he hates them for putting him in a treatment center last year. Unfortunately, he’s refused to share his location during these calls, so no one is really sure where he is… or if he’s still in the state of Pennsylvania.

Clearly it’s a high stakes situation, and Bam is seemingly in a very bad place. It’s been difficult for Jackass fans to watch his struggles over the last few years, including when Margera nearly died from COVID . The comments section of his social media is filled with fans who are showing concern and love for him, but he’s been involved in a steady stream of controversies, arrests, and stints at rehabilitation centers.

(Image credit: CBS Media Ventures)

While Margera was able to avoid the cops in Pennsylvania by running into the woods after a police call was made, he hasn’t been so lucky recently. Bam was arrested in March over a domestic violence charge , with a woman claiming he kicked her. Then there was his more recent public intoxication arrest , which reportedly happened with his ex-wife and child present.

The Jackass star might be making disturbing calls to his family, but they do seem to be concerned for him. Margera’s mother has been speaking out since he went missing, and Bam’s loved ones reportedly staged an intervention after his public intoxication arrest.