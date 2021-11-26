After Brendan Fraser Responded To Fans Rooting For His Comeback, His Interviewer Recalls Another Delightful Moment

What the hell happened to Brendan Fraser? The Mummy star was one of the forerunners of Hollywood in the ‘90s and early 2000s before having a seemingly complete drop off from the public eye, and now he's back. These days are known as the Brenaissance for fans of the 52-year-old actor, and after responding to his fans rooting for his comeback Fraser's TikTok interviewer recalls another delightful moment with the George of the Jungle star.

TikToker Lindley Key jumped at the opportunity to talk with Brendan Fraser after seeing an ad for a virtual meet and greet with the star, and used her conversation with the actor to tell him how much his fans are rooting for him to get the comeback he deserved and how loved he still is by those in his corner. You can see the clip below that Key posted to her TikTok , where Fraser gets visibly choked up by the sentiments :

As you can see in the clip, Lindley Key is dressed as Evelyn Carnahan, The Mummy franchise ’s strong leading lady and Brendan Fraser’s love interest in the film. Key is a cosplayer and regularly dresses up like characters from the Mummy franchise, along with characters from other films like Hocus Pocus. In an interview with Insider , Key revealed that upon seeing how she was dressed, Fraser had a lovely reaction to the costume. Here’s what she says, exactly:

The moment he saw me, he said, ’Evelyn, the years have been good to you.' And I became twitterpated all over again.

Apparently Brendan Fraser just might be the most friendly and pleasant actor there ever was, because it only took a two-minute interview for him to leave quite the lasting impression on a long time fan. TikToker Lindley Key said in the same interview with Insider that talking with Fraser will be a memory that always sticks with her.

Brendan Fraser has flown below the radar, at least for the most part, after coming forward with sexual assault allegations from the early 2000s, when he said he was inappropriately touched without his consent by the then-president of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association). Lindley Key is a part of a network of many Brendan Fraser fans who have christened the time we are in as the “Brenaissance,” or the return of Fraser into the spotlight of Hollywood.

Fans have rallied around the actor, and it looks like the movement may have had some impact, because he's been picking up some major movement in the industry again. Brendan Fraser is starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon , which is set to release sometime next year. He also has four more projects lined up for the future in which he is starring: Batgirl, The Whale, Behind the Curtain of Night and Brothers, the latter in which he acts next to Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage. Let's also not forget his role as Cliff Steele/Robotman in HBO Max's Doom Patrol.