After Bruno Mars Shared Hilarious Fan Poster Confusing Him For Dwayne Johnson, The Rock Had To Respond

Bruno Mars and Dwayne Johnson are both incredibly powerful, popular, and suave men in their respective industries, and in general to be honest. Their similarities go past these qualities too, as Bruno Mars hilariously pointed out when he posted a new headshot, a photoshopped image of the Rock with the singer’s hair, back in the day. Now, the funny photo made a comeback at one of Mars’ concerts, and he and the Black Adam actor had a good laugh about it on Twitter.

To take it back for a second, Mars posted the photoshopped headshot back in 2014, and Johnson commented on the photo saying “good looks run in our family.” I have to say, the two do kind of look like they could be brothers or cousins. You can check out the original tweet for yourself here:

Our good looks run in our family;) RT: @BrunoMars: Feelin real good bout these new head shots I got at the mall today pic.twitter.com/1wnI6trbDCMarch 19, 2014 See more

This leads us to today when the “Uptown Funk” singer tweeted an image from his concert in Bahrain that included a fan with a poster of the headshot. Then The Rock got into the conversation saying he’d be joining his “younger brother” on tour soon, check it out:

Thank you Bahrain 🇧🇭😉I will now be joining my younger brother @BrunoMars on his tour🌍 🎶🔥 https://t.co/RAiIu1SrVuNovember 29, 2022 See more

Personally, I think it would oh so much fun to see these two share a stage together. We learned from Moana and the song “You’re Welcome” that The Rock can carry a tune. So he could hold his own at a concert, and it would be awesome to see him sing with the pop star. Considering Mars’ latest album with Anderson .Paak I could see Johnson filling in for Paak and singing “Leave the Door Open” and “Smokin' Out the Window” with his “younger brother.”

I could also see the two sharing the screen, Bruno Mars is among many people who are not actors to nail hosting SNL , and he commanded the camera’s attention when he crushed the 2014 Super Bowl Halftime show . So, why can’t he be in a movie? I think he’d make a great scene partner for The Rock.

While Dwayne Johnson has used his social media accounts to react to more serious topics like box office comparisons between Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam , he also has a great sense of humor on socials. For instance, he hilariously responded to the video of a cow raising its eyebrow as he does. He also schooled Chris Evans on what it means to be the sexiest man alive in a goofy manner. So, seeing him joke with Bruno Mars feels on brand.

Not gonna lie, seeing the two collaborate would be epic. Not only do they share a sense of humor, but they are also two of the most powerful people in the business in my opinion. Despite only releasing a handful of albums, Bruno Mars is globally known for hits like “Uptown Funk,” “Leave the Door Open,” “24K Magic,” and numerous others. He's also won 15 Grammys over the last ten years. As for Johnson, he’s a bonafide movie star, and he has had multiple massive movies on the 2022 film schedule , including the latest DC movie Black Adam. In short, I think a collaboration between the two would be a guaranteed success.

While both Mars’ and The Rock’s tweets were hilarious, it would be amazing to see the two collaborate someday, but for now, we can keep our eyes on Twitter for more funny interactions between the actor and singer.