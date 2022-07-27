After G.I. Jane Became The Butt Of Now-Infamous Chris Rock Oscars Joke, Demi Moore Shares Whether Or Not She’d Rock The Look Again

I think it's safe to say that after Chris Rock's joke at this year's Academy Awards, just about everyone and their mother is familiar with G.I. Jane. But it's possible that not many have actually seen the 1997 film, in which Demi Moore famously played a Navy SEAL who sports a shaved head. It was definitely a cultural moment and one that moviegoers likely still remember. However, would the actress ever sport it again?

Demi Moore has been in the entertainment industry for decades now, and she’s been through a lot of hairstyles over the years. She recently reflected on her various hairdos while speaking with People and also talked about what she's doing to maintain her long hair:

I've done everything to my hair. I've shaved it. I've dyed it. I've had a bob. When I'm not working, I try to do as little to it as possible. It's stressful even having someone touch it. If I don't have anywhere to go, I don't put heat on it—I just try to let it do its own thing. And I don't wash it too often.

But would the 59-year-old actress actually go bald again? Well, she went on to say that doesn't believe she can pull off the distinguished shaved head look today, especially since she has no idea how it would grow back. She also explained that her long hair busts the patriarchal standards men have placed on women to have short hair as they reach old age. As she said, there’s no reason to assume you need to cut your hair as you get older if it’s healthy and grows.

While hosting the 94th Academy Awards, Chris Rock coined the G.I. Jane joke when referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head . After seeing her apparently displeased reaction to that joke, Will Smith proceed to slap Rock on stage . Rock wouldn't press charges but, as punishment, Smith was expelled from the Academy.

After the incident, Jada Pinkett Smith talked about hair loss on TikTok, specifically how she's struggled with alopecia, which led to her new look. Ultimately, she felt like if there was any silver lining to the Oscars brouhaha , it was that the moment brought more awareness to the medical condition and presented the public an opportunity to gain a better understanding of it. (If anything, I was surprised that there was no record of the masses renting G.I. Jane after that viral Academy Awards moment.)

Those looking for a G.I. Jane sequel probably won't get that wish now, but they can see Demi Moore crush it in other projects. like pandemic-thriller Songbird, which you can view with your Hulu subscription . And Moore is next set to star in the new Amazon series Dirty Diana which is based on the six-episode podcast that she starred in.

It honestly would be cool to see Demi Moore rock the bald look, but one can't deny just how beautiful her long and flowing hair is. Here's hoping she continues to flaunt it and live her best life while doing so.