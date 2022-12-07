After Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde Wore Her Own See Through Outfit And Some Are Calling It A 'Revenge Dress' Over Harry Styles Split

Prior to its release, there were countless stories surrounding Olivia Wilde's thriller Don't Worry Darling. A number of reported dramas and feuds on set made their way online, many of which revolved around the filmmaker herself. After Florence Pugh, Wilde recently wore a see through outfit, with some online calling it a "revenge" dress after her reported split from Harry Styles.

Don't Worry Darling starred Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, the latter of whom Olivia Wilde started dating as a result of their collaboration. The two made countless headlines, but and fans were recently shocked when it was reported that they're taking time apart. And after Pugh made see through outfits commonplace, it Wilde hit the red carpet of the People's Choice Awards with her own take on this trend. Check it out below,

Talk about a killer look. If Olivia Wilde is feeling the emotions of a break-up with Harry Styles, you certainly can't tell. The Booksmart director showed out for the People's Choice Awards, where Don't Worry Darling was awarded Drama Movie of 2022. She took the time in her speech to thanks the individuals that brought that story to life on the big screen, although she didn't mention if Florence Pugh inspired her see-through look.

Ever since it was revealed that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles had a romantic connection, folks have been abuzz online. Concepts like their age difference, Styles' insane fame, and their work relationship have resulted in countless eyes on the (former) couple. The twitter of podcast Chicks in the Office dubbed Wilde's new look as her own revenge dress, a la the late Princess of Wales. As they tweeted:

Is this considered a revenge dress for Olivia Wilde?

Smart money says there will be a ton of scrutiny on Olivia Wilde for the foreseeable future. This is partly due to the Harry Styles of it all, and also because to the rumors of a feud with Don't Worry Darling's leading lady Florence Pugh aka the queen of see through looks.

While Olivia Wilde generally doesn't engage in the discourse, her stylist Karla Welch addressed the revenge dress claims on her Instagram Story. You can see a screen shot below:

As previously mentioned, the see through look as been a trend lately for celebs. In many ways it feels like Florence Pugh is responsible, as she broke the internet when in a sheer pink dress that revealed her breasts. The backlash was so loud that she even addressed it online, while continuing to stun with more see through outfits. And given her rumored feud with Olivia Wilde, it's definitely going to turn heads that the filmmaker/actress got in on the fun.

Don't Worry Darling is streaming now on HBO Max, and Olivia Wilde has a role in Babylon, hitting theaters December 23rd. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater in the New Year. We'll just have to wait and see what Wide's next directorial effort ends up being.