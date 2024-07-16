After Jennifer Lopez Was Seen With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, An Insider Speaks Out About Where Their ‘Focus’ Is Now

The rumor mill has been churning when it comes to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship . Two years after they tied the knot following their romantic reunion, the two find themselves at the center of divorce rumors. Reports of the two selling the home they bought together , living in separate places and more have run rampant. Though Lopez and Affleck have allegedly been keeping their distance, the singer did recently spend time with her hubby’s daughter, Violet. Now, an insider has provided supposed details on where Bennifer’s “focus” is amid their alleged marital woes.

Over the past weekend, JLo posted a video on her Instagram story, which showed her amid a girl-centric excursion with 18-year-old Violet Affleck and the teen’s friend, Cassidey Fralin. The trio were in a car at the time, with Lopez driving as the wind blew through her hair. The “Jenny from the Block” singer also happened to be wearing her wedding ring, as mentioned by ET . The 54-year-old entertainer was all smiles, as The Kid LAROI’s “Girls” played over the clip.

The Mother star’s outing with Ben Affleck’s daughter seems to lend credibility to the claims that a source shared with ET. The person alleged to the news outlet that during this time, both of the A-listers are making their loved ones a priority. And, apparently, that’s especially true when it comes to their kids:

Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart. Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes.

Since the pair reunited a few years back, insiders have noted on multiple occasions that the two devote much of their time and energy to their children. In addition to Violet, 51-year-old Affleck is also the father of 15-year-old Seraphina and 12-year-old Samuel, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Jennfier Garner. Meanwhile, JLo is mom to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she had with her former husband, Marc Anthony. After getting back together with the Air director, Lopez talked about blending their families and how the process was going well.

Considering all of that, it’s not surprising to hear that they’re purportedly putting their kids and other loved ones first. The source also added the following sentiment about how they’re dealing with their children amid the separation:

They're trying to present themselves in a positive way for their kids.

As of this writing, neither Ben Affleck nor Jennifer Lopez have publicly acknowledged the status of their relationship. Months ago, Lopez was asked about a split point-blank while promoting her 2024 movie release , Atlas, and co-star Simu Liu shut it down . What is known for sure is that JLo cancelled her THIS IS ME…LIVE tour and, as of right now, Affleck is seemingly working on projects.

We can only wait and see if or when the seemingly estranged couple might open up about where they stand romantically. Regardless of what happens though, I’d say it’s a given that both stars will continue to keep their families as their main focus amid whatever they decide.