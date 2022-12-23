After Megan Fox Clapped Back At Haters Over Her Kids, She And Machine Gun Kelly Are Spending Holiday Time With Them
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently showed off their wholesome side with her kids.
Actress Megan Fox has been a public figure from a very young age, and has grown up and become a mother before our eyes. Aside from her continued career, Fox is perhaps best known lately for her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and their wild antics on social media. And after she clapped back at haters over her kids, she and MGK are spending holiday time with them. I have to wonder if we’ll ever get a Christmas album from the recording artist.
While celebrities might have a life that we can’t relate to, everyone has to get some holiday shopping in. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are no exception, as they were recently photographed in Malibu (via Page Six) along with Fox’s three children. It’s a moment of wholesomeness from the engaged couple, who have been making countless headlines since getting together.
As previously mentioned, Megan Fox previously clapped back at someone online regarding her kids. Back in October she shared a photo dump on Instagram, leading one commenter to insult her mothering, asking where her kids were. Fox responded online for her 20.7 million followers, commenting:
Megan Fox had her three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and the former couple continues to co-parent and speak highly of each other. And while the Jennifer’s Body actress clapped back at a hater online, she largely keeps her children off her social media. Instead it’s mostly about her and Machine Gun Kelly on there, giving her kids privacy in the process. Upon scrolling through, the last post from her feed featuring her family goes back to 2019, when they were in DisneyLand. Check it out below:
While Megan Fox might have a larger than life presence on social media, she’s ultimately raising her three kids just like any other mother. And she’ll no doubt be making some great holiday memories in the next few days. It’s unclear how they handle the holiday, but she and Brian Austin Green have been co-parenting admirably since their split. They seem to have taken a page from Gwyneth Paltrow’s book, participating in conscious uncoupling.
Professionally, Megan Fox has also been keeping quite busy. She recently appeared alongside Machine Gun Kelly in Good Mourning, and has a few high profile upcoming projects. That includes a role in Expendables 4, among others. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. Unfortunately the Transformers icon won't be back for Rise of the Beasts.
