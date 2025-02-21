Resurfaced Footage Shows A Second Way Taylor Swift Was Involved With It Ends With Us Behind The Scenes

While 2024 was full of projects from Taylor Swift , like The Eras Tour and her album The Tortured Poets Department, she was also involved in the film It Ends With Us. While she wasn’t directly part of the movie, her music was featured in it. And now interviews are resurfacing that show a second way she impacted the film starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Amid the ongoing legal issues between Lively and Baldoni over this film, many interviews from the It Ends With Us press tour have resurfaced. Now, following news that Baldoni’s lawsuit seemingly mentioned Swift and rumors regarding the state of the pop star and Lively’s friendship , an interesting tidbit about her involvement in the film has come up.

Obviously, when you watch It Ends With Us (which you can do with a Netflix subscription ), the role Swift played in the making of the film is clear because her song “My Tears Ricochet” is used both in the movie and its promo. However, according to Justin Baldoni, she also played a small part in the casting of Isabela Ferrer, who plays the younger version of Lively’s character Lily. Around the time the film came out, the director told Access :

I had actually brought in and showed her casting tape to Blake and Taylor and they were both, like, ‘Yes! Her.' And that’s a true story.

He had been discussing just how hard it was to cast young Lily, because they needed someone who both resembled Livley and was a great actress. Ferrer fit that bill, and it turns out, Taylor Swift thought that too.

To that point, the young Lily actress also commented on Taylor Swift’s role in her casting, telling Extra TV at the It Ends With Us New York City premiere:

I don’t even know if I’m supposed to be saying it, but I’m saying it. Yeah, she was a helpful part of the process of the audition, which I found out later after I got it and that rocked my world. I have no words.

In both Baldoni and Ferrer’s cases, they were asked directly by the journalists if Swift played a role in her casting. During the interviews, they each confirmed it as true and spoke about Lively’s involvement in the production of It Ends With Us.

Now, over six months after these interviews happened, they’re making the rounds again. TMZ , The Daily Mail and more outlets picked up the story, as interest continues to be high with all things regarding It Ends With Us, Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Taylor Swift.

All of this comes as the multiple lawsuits filed regarding It Ends With Us remain massive topics of conversation. Both Lively and Baldoni are suing each other, the director is also suing the New York Times , and others, including Baldoni’s ex-publicist, have filed suits as well.

On top of that, there’s been speculation about Taylor Swift’s involvement in it all. As mentioned earlier, Baldoni’s lawsuit seemingly mentioned the pop star while explaining a meeting he had with Lively and Ryan Reynolds at their home. There have also been rumors about how Swift and Lively’s friendship has been impacted by the It Ends With Us drama.

While there’s still a lot to be clarified on those fronts, this story about the “Lover” singer’s involvement in It Ends With Us is confirmed. Her song was prominently featured in the film, and according to both Baldoni and Ferrer, she ended up being part of the casting process for young Lily.