After Paul Mescal Declined To Reach Out To Russell Crowe About Gladiator II, Ridley Scott Had A Great 007 Comparison

When it comes to sequels of iconic films, few projects have generated as much buzz as Ridley Scott’s 2024 epic Gladiator II . The original 2000 film left a legacy that is hard to match, and stepping into that world again is no small feat. However Paul Mescal, who was cast to lead the film as Lucius, took the challenge in stride. He was determined to carve his own path, and for him, this meant not discussing the role with Russell Crowe. Interestingly, Ridley Scott had a fitting James Bond comparison when addressing Mescal’s decision, which just might put this bold move into perspective.

Paul Mescal’s Decision Not To Speak to Russell Crowe

Of course, it's not surprising that people would want to know if the “gladiators” ever had a meeting of the minds. The original Gladiator is a beloved movie, and Crowe’s performance in the film earned him an Oscar for playing Maximus. One naturally would wonder if Mescal wanted some tips before stepping into his shoes. Ultimately however, the Aftersun actor decided to approach Gladiator II without his predecessor’s guidance , as he wanted to find the character independently. He told Esquire :

I don’t know what we would talk about. Like, I’d love to hear his stories from filming, but the character is, like, totally separate.

He echoed the sentiment when asked again by ExtraTV . Clearly Mescal isn’t averse to meeting Crowe, but would want the occasion to be focused more about their similar experiences, rather than acting and character advice. He elaborated:

I think what I’d love to discuss with Russell is like…trade war stories having completed things that are— We’ve gone through things that are very similar experiences with it. But I felt confident having Ridley [Scott] at the helm and the way I work as an actor. Because ultimately I have to stand behind this entirely by myself.

This decision makes complete sense. At the end of the day, the sequel film came out 24 years after the original film featuring new characters and a new story at the center. Mescal wasn’t even playing the same character that Crowe did, and the intrigue of Gladiator II was the unique spin the 28-year-old actor would put on the source material for a new audience. Mescal certainly didn’t want to copy what Crowe did, as that wouldn't be constructive to the process. However, now that filming is done, the two Gladiator stars would likely enjoy grabbing a pint together and talking about their shared experiences, as they have a lot in common.

Ridley Scott’s Take On Paul Mescal’s Decision

Director Ridley Scott, who also helmed the original Gladiator in 2000, was supportive of Mescal’s decision not to reach out to Crowe. The filmmaker understood that his new leading man had to carve out his own path. He actually found the notion to be silly, and compared it to different James Bond actors discussing the part together. Those movies, like the Gladiator sequel, prioritize reinvention, hoping audiences will get something different from each portrayal rather than rehashing the same thing. Scott said to ExtraTV :

I’ll add to that. Why would Roger Moore call up Sean Connery [for a Bond movie] ... What’s he gonna do that for?

Just like new iterations of Bond, Paul Mescal’s portrayal of Lucius in Gladiator II was an opportunity to expand the franchise rather than recreate it. Scott’s remarks also underscored his confidence in Mescal, who’s rapidly becoming one of Hollywood’s most promising talents and received praise from critics for his performance in the sequel . Comparisons to the first Gladiator are inevitable but this analogy shows that the 2024 film wasn’t about chasing the shadow of Maximus. It was about forging a new legacy, and one that Mescal and the rest of the Gladiator II cast were poised to deliver.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors