Ana De Armas Has Talked About Wonder Woman Publicly, And Now AI Has Shown Us What Her Diana Prince Would Be Like

After Wonder Woman 3 was canceled as a result of the DCEU ending in favor of launching the DCU, a huge update on the return of the DC heroine came out in June. It stated that a new Wonder Woman movie is being written, with no word yet on who will take on the lead. As actress Ana de Armas has spoken before about playing the Amazonian warrior, AI has shown us what she’d look like as Diana Prince, and prepare to be blown away.

We’ve seen astonishing fan art before of what actresses would potentially look like as Wonder Woman. White Lotus’ Alexandra Daddario’s big blue eyes shine through in her DC fan art , and Scream ’s Melissa Barrera’s fan art had her looking fierce and strong in her armored costume. Well, @eddiewhittonjr on Instagram us a scarily realistic AI image of what Ana de Armas would look like as the famed heroine, and it’s like she was born for the DC reboot:

If I didn’t know that was AI, I’d truly believe that really was the Cuban-Spanish American actress donning Diana Prince’s costume. It’s truly amazing what AI can achieve in its scarily similar likeness.

Previously, Ana de Armas got real on whether she could see herself play Wonder Woman . While she was aware that the scrapping of the third movie meant an opening in the iconic superheroine role, the Blonde actress said she couldn’t picture herself replacing the Warner Bros. flick’s original actress, Gal Gadot. But with Wonder Woman being a reboot, it’s unlikely that we’ll see the Snow White actress reprising her memorable role.

While Gadot was astounding as Diana Prince, I could see de Armas being the next star to take on the big role. Her projects like No Time to Die and Ballerina have demonstrated she could handle the physical challenges of being a badass superhero. The Oscar nominee’s dramatic capabilities have also been shown in Blonde and Knives Out, which would help her portray Diana Prince’s determination and compassion. I hope DC Studios co-president James Gunn sees this fan art to help him better make up his mind.

Gunn recently addressed Wonder Woman ’s future by saying he’s going to pick the best woman for the role with no regard to their film or TV-centric background. The Superman director also acknowledged that even though a Diana Prince solo movie is a priority as one of DCU’s four “pillars,” he doesn’t want anything “fast-tracked” as everything will get moving once he reads a script he’s proud of. Considering its sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, had mixed critical reactions , I can understand the pressure to make sure its revamp treatment gives the DC superheroine justice.

Ana de Armas may not see herself as Wonder Woman, but AI can certainly see the Blade Runner 2049 actress playing the part. Even if we never see the Golden Globe nominee wield the Lasso of Truth, at least fan creations like this can allow us to dream.

