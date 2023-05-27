After The Latest Trailer Drops, Barbie Fans Are In Agreement About One Thing, And I'm Right There With Them

It’s Barbie’s world, but after Barbie’s first full trailer and two epic teasers, fans are in agreement, myself included, that one of the most exciting elements of Greta Gerwig’s movie on the 2023 movie schedule is Ryan Gosling’s Ken and the infectious Ken-ergy he’s exuding. Due to the actor’s hilarious performance as Barbie’s boyfriend in the trailers, the internet has fallen in love with “and Ken,” and they’ve been posting all about it online.

From the double sunglasses to the hilarious mug shot to the bit about the “clicky pen,” it’s clear that Ryan Gosling was born to play Ken in the Barbie movie . While I never doubted the La La Land actor’s Ken-ergy, some were skeptical about him joining the Barbie cast . However, others were quick to point out that he is perfect for the role, and it seems like this latest trailer has really convinced a lot of people to jump on the Ken bandwagon. This became clear on social media after the latest trailer dropped as Twitter was ablaze with posts about how great the actor was, and how excited they are for the movie. For example, ana tweeted:

my entire twitter timeline is just ryan gosling as it should be pic.twitter.com/YlPI14HmxrMay 26, 2023 See more

While some weren’t sold on Gosling’s Ken-ergy until this latest trailer, many of us who have been on board since the beginning and were baffled by so many only now coming to the conclusion that the actor is great as this character. Lina posted about this, writing:

i just can’t believe that there was ever once an argument about whether or not ryan gosling was cast right for ken like are you people INSANEEEE he was born for this roleMay 25, 2023 See more

Others are overwhelmed by how much they loved seeing Gosling as Ken. He’s cute, he’s hot, he’s funny, he’s Ken, and as Keedy tweeted, he “will always be famous.”

his expression here is so endearing, ryan gosling as ken you will always be famous 🫶🏼 #Barbie #BarbieMovie pic.twitter.com/FXUFYijtjEMay 26, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, some are ready to start Ryan Gosling’s Oscar campaign for playing Ken in Barbie , and honestly same. I'll 100% be running the social media movement to get this man an Academy Award. Niko had a great post about starting the actor’s award season run, by hilariously writing:

my ryan gosling oscar campaign has started btw pic.twitter.com/d54keVaSOXMay 25, 2023 See more

While some of us are getting ready to advocate for an Academy Award nomination with gusto, others think he’s deserving of another, and more unconventional, award “Best Chris.” While not obvious at first, this hilarious comparison had me rolling thinking about how it lowkey makes a lot of sense. Think about it; the actor’s humor in the movie kind of reminds me of Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth and his overall charisma is giving Chris Pine while his looks are kind of like an edgy more colorful Chris Evans. So, who knows, maybe the Crazy Stupid Love actor is coming for the Best Chris title, as Rachel Paige posited:

ryan gosling is coming for the title of BEST CHRIS pic.twitter.com/asIn8etqSNMay 25, 2023 See more

We’ll end with this gem. Olivia Truffaut-Wong loved Ken, his fabulous Barbiecore fashion and Ken-ergy so much that she thinks all men should be taking notes. And honestly, I agree. She posted:

Men, what is stopping you from looking like this? #Barbie pic.twitter.com/FLz24BVJExMay 25, 2023 See more