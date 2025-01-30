Ahead Of Bond 26, I Really Hope The 007 Producers Hear Ke Huy Quan’s Take On Playing A Villain

While not much has been revealed about the highly-anticipated upoming James Bond film yet, there’s plenty of buzz around the coming installment. Ke Huy Quan, a recently re-emerged favorite who's appeared in Everything Everywhere All At Once and Loki Season 2, among other projects, has put his own bid in to be cast as a villain. Yes, Mr. Nice Guy of Hollywood would like to be considered, and I absolutely hope the producers accept his offer.

Quan chatted with Empire about his February 2025 movie schedule action flick, Love Hurts. While in conversation, the Goonies alum shared that he’d be thrilled to take on a bad guy role akin to a classic 007 villain or more dark territory, like in Heretic. He noted specifically that he’s excited and open to exploring new territory and believes it’d be exciting, saying:

I would love to play a bad guy. Like a Bond villain. Or the kind of thing Hugh Grant does in Heretic. … I want to go out of my comfort zone and just play this diabolical, really bad guy. That would be a lot of fun.

Where can I sign a petition for Ke Huy Quan’s bid? Because I am so on board for this! The proposition makes me think of Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls and how she destroyed the Girl World as Regina George. Anyways, Quan's impressive decade-spanning action resume is a perfect fit, and he surely has the range to fill those evil shoes.

There has been plenty of competition for all parts in a post-Daniel Craig Bond world. Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill amongst others have openly vied for the spot, but to no avail, based on the present-day criteria. The options and discourse have narrowed a bit for who should take on the titular role, but there are still no concrete answers. There was a popular rumor about Josh O’Connor taking on the title, but he squashed it.

Some believe that the iconic spy franchise should shake up the traditional 007 mantle and tap either a person of color or a woman. The collection of James Bond movies has been pretty typical in their role casting. A wider pool of choices could help shake up the whole series in new ways and entice more viewers. Regardless, of who plays the lead, or the Bond Girl for that matter, I’m manifesting Quan as a coming villain in a future leg of the world that originated from author Ian Fleming.

Whoever’s attached to Bond 26, it’ll probably deliver (and as of now, be a surprise of who landed the gig). The one thing I do hope the 007 producers take to heart is Ke Huy Quan’s pitch, and that they take him on as a future villain. The Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom actor is just waiting for his chance to break bad.