Stellan Skarsgård Dropped Some Sweet Thoughts On Son Alexander After Talking Smack About Him Amid Awards Season

The Skarsgård family is very talented, and this year, they’re being recognized for it. Specifically, Stellan Skarsgård has been on the awards circuit for his performance in Sentimental Value, which earned him a 2026 Oscar nomination . However, for a little bit, his son Alexander was doing award season with him, and the Andor actor shared some sweet thoughts about getting to share this time with his kid (even though they also talked a lot of smack).

Since Stellan Skarsgård won at the 2026 Golden Globes and earned his Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, he’s continued on the awards trail. Now, while Alexander’s movie, Pillion (which recently premiered on the 2026 movie schedule and is currently in theaters), didn’t make as big a splash, he was on the trail for a while, and he got to be on it with his dad. Speaking to Variety about how much he loved doing all this with his son, the Good Will Hunting actor explained:

We were actually hoping Alexander would get nominated for ‘Pillion’ so we could have been in the same category for the first time. I had so much fun with Alexander at the beginning of the season, when we were doing the awards circuit together — drinking, joking, watching films. It was a beautiful time, and I wish Bill had been part of it.

It really was lovely to see the father-son duo celebrating their fantastic films. It was also a blast to see them consistently ribbing and poking fun at one another.

For example, last year, the Skarsgårds talked smack about who should win during awards season, seeing as they both would have been up for supporting actor awards. They also got to do interviews together, like Actors on Actors, which is where this smack talk happened, and we got to see them joke about having a “gloves off” battle.

Of course, the trolling didn’t end there. Alexander joked that he would be “ orchestrating a massive smear campaign ” against his father. However, the True Blood actor has also made it clear that it had been a “joy” to do all this with his pops. Considering awards season is made up of a lot of festivals, parties and awards shows, the people in the nominated movies see a lot of each other. So, this made it so the father-son duo could spend some quality time together while also working. Talk about a win-win.

Now, two things could have made this whole situation better. One is obviously an Oscar nomination for Alexander. Then, his brilliant work in Pillion would have been recognized, and he could have continued poking fun at his dad while celebrating both films. The other, as Stellan pointed out, was having Bill Skarsgård with them. He’s also a very accomplished actor, and what’s better than two Skarsgårds? Three.

Although I will say, despite only Stellan getting a nomination, the smack talk and nice comments have continued. Alexander had a funny reaction to his dad’s nod , and they’ve both been clear about how proud they are of each other.

So, all around its been lovely and funny to see these two joking around and celebrating each other. Now, I’m kind of hoping Alexander accompanies his dad to the Oscars this year. Well, to see if that happens and if Stellan Skarsgård takes home the gold, you can catch The Academy Awards on March 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.