Aca-Believe It: Anna Kendrick Turned 40, And As A Millennial Myself, I Am Reeling

As a millennial in her mid-thirties, I don’t actually feel super old, but things have kept happening to me that have, as Westworld so memorably put it, started adding a bit of ‘a rind’ on me. First, there was Macaulay Culkin virally admitting he was 40 . Then, the Harry Potter cast started having a bunch of babies . After that, Gen Z’s own Millie Bobby Brown got schooled by Chris Pratt about what it was like back in the day to take a polaroid “selfie,” and I died a little on the inside. Now, Anna Kendrick has turned 40 and I’m reeling.

There’s something about watching a celebrity grow from a teenaged actress into a middle-aged adult that is a bit disarming. In my mind, Anna Kendrick is certainly older than the teen pal she played in Twilight and the college-aged student she portrayed in the Pitch Perfect series, but in my head she should still be playing a younger person. Perhaps a young woman at the start of her career a la Up In The Air (a movie which I am just now realizing actually came out in 2009. Yikes.)

Listen, I get that I shouldn't be this delusional. I saw the recent Another Simple Favor sequel and I realize in that movie she played the mom of an older kid. Time has passed. Yet, I was still shocked to see her 40th birthday post.

There's no denying 40 looks great on her. From her stunning one-piece swimsuit to her glittery mini dress and her luxe evening gown with the fun neck detailing in the back, she is 40, flirty and thriving. I'm really here for posts like these that have been coming down the pipeline from other millennials like Britney Spears or Kim Kardashian in recent years who have celebrated their 40ths in style.

Anna Kendrick's career is thriving, too, with recent projects including the Another Simple Favor voice work in the Trolls and ParaNorman universe and a Chris Rock-directed movie Misty Green currently in production.

I can't wait to see what upcoming movie releases Ms. Kendrick rolls out next, but in the meantime, I'll leave you with one more anecdote about turning 40. If you, like me, are hitting that millennial era where middle age is here or just around the corner and you feel like it's hard to believe we are here, Seth Meyers also recently touted the benefits of turning 40. He noted 40-50 was a much better time in his life than 30-40, so here's hoping life only gets better as we hit this milestone era. If Anna Kendrick is a rolemodel, it looks like all we need to embrace it is a glittery dress.