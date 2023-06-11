Amid Bill Murray Dating Rumors, Kelis Shared A Funny Response When A Fan Asked For Answers

Celebrity couples are commonplace in the entertainment industry, and fans love watching relationships amongst their faves blossom. For example, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seem perfect together, and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are a match made in heaven. However once in a while, a romance rumor shocks the world. That was the case when this past week, Bill Murray and singer Kelis were rumored to be dating. Since then, the hip hop artist has been asked by a fan to confirm the reports, and she had a very funny response.

Amidst rumors circulating about this unlikely couple, the “Milkshake” singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which showed her enjoying some time at the beach. While many supporters commented on how great she looks, many were dying to know if she's actually dating the Lost in Translation actor. One fan commented:

Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!? 😂😂😂

This is clearly a cheeky comment, referencing how stunning the "Trick Me" performer looks -- but also being firm about wanting answers. While she's didn't actually comment on her relationship status, the singer humorously replied to the fan, saying:

lol no babe , I wouldn’t bother at all

This isn’t a confirmation that the 43-year-old songstress is seeing the 72-year-old Oscar nominee, though it isn’t a denial either. Fans wanting a definitive answer to the legitimacy of this couple may be disappointed, as she doesn’t seem interested in commenting on the rumors at all. For now, it seems like the speculation will continue. Interestingly, the Scrooged actor was spotted watching Kelis perform at London’s Mighty Hoopla festival this month, so we can at least say that the SNL alum is familiar with her work.

However, if the rumors are true, it is certainly an unlikely pairing, as both stars come from very different corners of the entertainment industry. Bill Murray is considered to be a comedy legend with a prolific acting career, starring in fan favorites like Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters and Caddyshack. He's also notably a frequent collaborator of Wes Anderson and has seen him evolve as a filmmaker in the process. Kelis, meanwhile, is best known for her contributions to hip hop and rap music. Her claim to fame was the 2003 single “Milkshake,” which earned her a Grammy nomination. She's also still killing it based on this Instagram bikini pic so, if Murray is indeed drawn to her, then it's understandable. You can see the post in question below:

A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) A photo posted by on

Her hit song is famously featured in the 2004 film Mean Girls, so there is an (incredibly small) link there. They also have common ground due to their mutual connection to Selena Gomez. Murray co-starred with the singer in the zombie apocalypse-centered romp The Dead Don’t Die, and Kelis was a guest star on Selena + Chef. Of course, these are all just minor details in the grand scheme of things. Only time will tell whether they confirm any kind of romantic sparks between them, and you can bet that many people will be waiting anxiously for a definitive answer.

For now, fans of Bill Murray can see his iconic cameo in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is streaming now with a Disney+ subscription. Kelis’ music is also available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music, while her episode of Selena + Chef is available now for Max subscribers.