How Cameron Diaz Allegedly Feels About Coming Out Of Retirement To Star In Jamie Foxx’s Netflix Movie

Earlier this week, it was announced that Cameron Diaz has signed on for her first movie in many years and that it's set to be an action comedy starring Jamie Foxx. This was a surprise, considering the Charlie’s Angels actress has been retired from the business and been open about her disinterest in returning to Hollywood as she raises a family. As excitement heats up for Diaz starring in Netflix’s Back In Action, we may now have an idea of her headspace about the whole thing.

The announcement that Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz would be working together again after co-starring in 2014’s Annie (Diaz’s most recent acting credit, bringing Diaz out of retirement) arrived this past Wednesday. Shortly after the news broke, a source for People shared how the actress allegedly feels about making a movie again. And apparently, she's feeling a few different emotions:

She feels a bit rusty and nervous about it, but mostly excited. She is ready to tackle this movie project.

The source also alleged that the actress' husband of seven years, Benji Madden reportedly,“encouraged her to un-retire” while also saying that Back In Action is a “perfect” movie for her to make a return with. Much of the decision may have had to do with Jamie Foxx’s involvement, who she apparently “had a blast” working with prior.

On Wednesday, Jamie Foxx shared a recording of a conversation that he and his former co-star had about possible working together again. Cameron Diaz shared that she was “excited” but feels like she didn’t know “how to do this” after years away from a movie set. Foxx surprised the actress by putting Tom Brady on the line to give her a “a few tips on how to un-retire.” Check it out:

After a stint as a model, Cameron Diaz kicked off her Hollywood career in 1994 with The Mask, in which she starred alongside Jim Carrey. Following the comedy’s massive success, Diaz quickly became a highly sought-after actress, landing memorable roles in movies like My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About Mary and Being John Malkovich before the turn of the 21st century. The actress was consistently in multiple movies in a given year for nearly a decade between the late '90s and early '00s. And in the process, she solidified herself as one of the most notable names in the industry.

Following her retirement from Hollywood, the star married Good Charlotte band member Benji Madden in 2015, and the two had a daughter via surrogate in 2019. When she once explained why she doesn't star in movies anymore, said that the time she's spent away from the business in order to raise a family has been the “most fulfilling thing.” During her extended break from acting, she also started her own wine called Avaline that has also reportedly been a top seller among wine brands .

As announced in the Instagram post above, production on Back In Action is set to begin later this year. All in all, if she is really "nervous," it seems like Cameron Diaz has some solid support from her co-star when it comes to getting back into the groove of things for the movie, which will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription, likely in 2023.