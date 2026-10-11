Andrew Garfield Called Out Robert Pattinson For Being A Dirty Roommate. Like Half-Eaten Burger Dirty

Given all their highly-successful careers at this point, it’s pretty wild Andrew Garfield, Robert Pattinson, Charlie Cox, Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne used to be roommates. This was, of course, back in the 2000s when they were all on the cusp of their big breaks in Hollywood. It was a while ago, but they all still remember living together. According to Garfield, there’s an easy answer regarding who was the messiest of the bunch: Robert Pattinson.

Listen, I don't want to put Pattinson on blast here, but Andrew Garfield did, so I'm just going to dive right in. We all know roommates can vary in terms of cleanliness, but when Garfield was asked about this spectacular lineup of celebrity, roomies, he had a clear answer when it came to who was the biggest "mess" when he spoke with Capital.

Rob. I remember going up into his room at one point and I think there was like — sorry, Rob. There’s like, a half-eaten cheeseburger from 4 days previous with like cigarette butts put out on the thing. It was like that vibe. We were students ostensibly. We were just like actor students, and we were absolute messes.

This isn't the first time Garfield hilariously discussed his old friend, but it is the first time I've realized he was too dirty to clean his act up. I mean, half-eaten cheeseburger dude? Eww.

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To be clear, just about everyone in the aforementioned group has been asked about what it was like to frequently share space with each other before their fame. On a previous occasion, Garfield said the five of them feel “like a family” even now despite living much busier lives these days. But family can still be messes, and dudes in their early 20s all sharing a common space can't be a pretty sight. Still, I'm not defending The Batman star's habits.

But hey, Pattinson is beloved enough these days that the story is barely a chip on his shoulder. Also, I don’t expect the 40-year-old is leaving around half-eaten cheeseburgers much these days. I'd assume partner Suki Waterhouse would put the kibosh on that.

Of the five of them, Robert Pattinson actually found fame the earliest between his roles in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and the Twilight movies. Garfield has talked before about how at the time when the five Brits were all close Pattinson was already “working all the time” and had hit a “different stratosphere” before them.

On the fame train, Garfield was probably the next in line, given he got his role in The Amazing Spider-Man and debuted his part in The Social Network a couple years later in 2010. Then, Redmayne, who got Les Misérables in 2011, and later Jamie Dornan for The Fall and Fifty Shades of Grey. I mean, Charlie Cox technically bested them all with 2007’s Stardust alongside Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer, but he’s of course, best now best known for playing the role of Daredevil, starting in 2015.

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This year, in particular, Robert Pattinson has been all over the place. The actor is in four movies on the 2026 movie schedule including the highly-anticipated Dune: Part Three, which opens on December 18. Leave it to a good buddy to make a little fun of the old days amidst all his fame and acclaim. Now, I just need Pattinson, Andrew Garfield and their pals to reunite and share more tea about how they were all like back in the day or at least all star in a movie together.