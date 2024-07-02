In Rare Peek At Personal Lives, Suki Waterhouse Shares Star-Studded Story Behind How She Met Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been together for years, however, they prefer to keep their private life private as they navigate their own individual Hollywood careers. However, recently the couple has been a bit more open. They made their red carpet debut together in 2022 , and Waterhouse has been open about welcoming a baby girl with The Batman actor in April. Now, she is getting a little bit more candid, as she shared the story of how she and Pattinson met.

The Daisy Jones and the Six star graced the cover of British Vogue this month with her newborn. She looks stunning in the photos, truly glowing with the new baby. For the cover story, Waterhouse gave an interview where she opened up about new motherhood and offered a rare glimpse into her romance with Pattinson. The actress told the magazine that she met the Twilight star at an LA game night. Game nights are something apparently common in celebrity circles, and it was truly a star-studded group that night, as she said:

It was very, very intense. There were lots of ‘big’ characters, real heavy hitters.

Waterhouse wasn’t shy to name some of the famous invitees who all showed up to play a “wink murder” game as a group. She said:

Al Pacino was there. Javier and Penelope were there… and, you know, everyone was really acting.

Leave it to professional actors to use all their skills to make a game night even more intense. Waterhouse recalled being intimidated by the famous names in the room, and she found the situation a bit uncomfortable. Apparently, Pattinson was feeling the same way and they were quickly drawn to each other at that moment. She continued:

I think we both sort of have the same slight uncomfortable-ness [and we] started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing.

The giggles soon turned to hysterical laughter, and the two actors soon became more engrossed in their conversation. Someone even asked them to tone down their laughs at the party, as Waterhouse recalled:

[We] got told off. There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much.

Waterhouse told the magazine that they didn’t exchange numbers that night, but they ran into each other months later and had another memorable time. The rest is history, and they started seeing each other.

The “Moves” singer wasn’t afraid to express her happiness in her relationship, saying that Pattinson brings a lightness out of her, and Los Angeles became a much more comfortable place when they started dating. She spoke about him with such admiration, clearly proud to be with her partner. The Tenet actor is also apparently committed to being a new dad, and he recently sold his own home in Hollywood seemingly to reside with Waterhouse.

Despite their emphasis on privacy, Suki Waterhouse has also been open about postpartum life on social media. She has taken mirror selfies of her body after pregnancy , talking about how proud she is of what her body was able to achieve. She was also candid in the interview about navigating launching her own music career in tandem with motherhood. It might be a transition, but based on this interview, the couple has a strong foundation to navigate anything.