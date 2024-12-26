‘I Know That’s A Weird Bucket-List Thing’: Anne Hathaway Reveals One Type Of Movie She’s Still Eager To Make, And I Need Somebody To Make This Happen

Anne Hathaway is one of those actors who feels like she's done it all. She’s been part of significant franchises, created iconic characters, been in superhero movies and won Oscars. However, it turns out that not only is there something Hathaway hasn’t done in Hollywood, there’s something she really wants to do, and I could not agree more. Anne Hathaway needs to make a Christmas movie immediately.

Considering that Anne Hathaway has made her share of rom-coms, and how often romance is the key genre attached to the best Christmas movies, I honestly just assumed she had made a Christmas movie at some point. That's not the case, as the actress recently told WWD that she’s “desperate” to make a Christmas movie and now so am I. Hathaway said…

I haven’t made a great Christmas movie. I know that’s a weird bucket list thing, but I’m desperate to make a Christmas movie.

Attention, Hollywood producers, writers and casting directors: Anne Hathaway would like to make a Christmas movie, so can we please all get on this now? If we move quickly we can have it out by next Christmas. This needs to happen.

Maybe it’s because I’ll always think of Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis from The Princess Diaries first, no matter what else she does, and those movies feel like they could be Christmas movies already, but Hathaway feels like an obvious choice for any sort of Christmas movie that somebody could craft. She can do romance, she can do comedy and drama, and she can sing... well, as long as she’s not directed by Tom Hooper.

Perhaps speaking her desire to make a Christmas movie into the world will help make it happen. Earlier this year, Dave Bautista said he wanted to make a rom-com, and he’s reportedly been in talks to do that ever since. Hang on, Dave Bautista and Anne Hathaway together in a Christmas rom-com. How does that not make a billion dollars?

Perhaps we can kill two birds with one stone. Anne Hathaway is planning to make The Princess Diaries 3 in the future, so maybe that could be made as a Christmas movie. Considering the third entry is coming so many years after the original, it will likely need to stand alone as a story, even if it will be connected to the original movies in some way. Making it a Christmas movie isn’t the worst idea. It would probably be a better fit than making The Devil Wears Prada 2 a Christmas movie.

However it happens, seeing Anne Hathaway star in a Christmas movie seems like something that simply needs to exist in the world. Hopefully we won’t see too many more Christmases go by without it.