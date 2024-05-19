Anya Taylor-Joy Totally Got In On The Pants-Free Trend For Furiosa Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy has an uncanny knack for creating an illuminating presence through her talent and beauty and, of course, she dazzles on the big screen as well. Her next movie has her playing a younger version of Charlize Theron’s Mad Max character in the upcoming Furiosa. The highly anticipated prequel just recently premiered in London and, for the event, the Miami-born actress decided to contribute to the popular pants-free trend. And, as you can probably imagine, she absolutely crushed it.

There are have been plenty of popular red carpet fashion trends over the last few years. Margot Robbie ignited Barbiecore, Florence Pugh popularized the “Free the Nipple” movement and Zendaya channeled C-3PO as a way of method dressing based on her characters. As the pants-free trend grows amongst A-listers, Anya Taylor-Joy is the latest to join this chic trend with her classy black-and-white bodysuit. Take a look at the Split actress making an entrance at the London premiere of Furiosa in the Instagram video below:

The Golden Globe winner looks like she’s having a lot of fun pants-free and all. From Giambattista Valli’s Spring/Summer 2024 Couture collection, the black-and-white bodysuit is paired with black tights and pointed Christian Louboutin black heels. With this white floral arrangement sporting the top of her bodysuit, the actress looks as elegant as a swan.

The pants-free movement has surged for a few years, with Halle Berry ringing in 2024 with it. In 2022, Kourtney Kardashian seemingly went pants-free at a show, wearing only a t-shirt with knee-high black boots. Riverdale’s Camila Mendes was also without pants while walking on the street, because why not? This year, National No Pants Day also made for an excuse to bring the fashion trend back with, Camila and Matthew McConaughey championing it , and Sydney Sweeney sans pants in a new ad for Jimmy Choo. This trend is not only sexy but gives beautiful celebrities a lot of edge in showing confidence in their bodies.

As the lead of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya Taylor-Joy is bringing to life the origin story of George Miller's memorable rebellious warrior before she teamed up with Mad Max in 2015’s Fury Road. Miller cast Taylor-Joy in the iconic role after seeing her excellent performance in Last Night in Soho. The Australian filmmaker also knew she could handle the physical tasks of the role, especially given that her ballet background is similar to Charlize Theron's. While reactions to Furiosa were all over the place after an early screening, critics loved Taylor-Joy’s performance and that the story is centered around a female character this time around.

As Anya Taylor-Joy continues to promote her latest film, it'll be intriguing to see what outfits she sports next. Though I'd argue that i'll be hard to top the sheer perfection of her pants-free look from this latest premiere. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters on May 24th as part of the 2024 movie schedule, and you can stream Mad Max: Fury Road with a Max subscription to prepare.