Sydney Sweeney Went Pants-Free Just In Time For National No Pants Day

Being a celebrity is a funny thing, and can provide famous people with awesome opportunities, including rocking bold fashions on the red carpet. Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney has become a fashion icon over the years, rocking trends like Barbiecore and more. Sweeney went in on the pants free movement, which has been another popular trend by celebs. And just in time for no pants day, the Anyone But You actress has ones again lost her drawers.

Halle Berry and other celebs have been rocking pants free looks over the past few years, and that trend doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon. Matthew and Camila McConaughey celebrated no pants day this year, and they're clearly not the only ones. Sweeney's instagram revealed a new ad for Jimmy Choo, where she picks shoes over pants. Check it out below:

Once again, Sweeney proves why she's a fashion icon. She's got a ton of brand deals, and that includes Jimmy Choo. And you can't deny that she looks awesome, rocking a white one piece swimsuit, a denim jacket, and (of course) a pair of Jimmys. Talk about summer fashion goals.

Sweeney shared this clip with her whopping 19.9 million followers on Instagram. Add in the 13.3 million followers on Jimmy Choo's account, and that's a ton of eyes on this new collaboration. It's too bad that most of us can't afford a pair of those iconic shoes. At least, not without some saving.

It really feels like Sydney Sweeney's career could seemingly go anywhere nowadays, as she's wildly popular and has proven herself a capable actress. Fans are not-so-patiently waiting for Euphoria Season 3, which unfortunately was delayed indefinitely. As such, we'll have to re-watch the first two seasons (streaming with a Max subscription) if we want to see more of Cassie Howard.

Of course, Sweeney has become a bankable movie star over the last few years, so she'll likely keep busy (and keep stunning on red carpets). Fans are hoping that her romantic comedy Anyone But You gets a sequel, especially with even more audiences seeing it since it dropped on Netflix.

Sydney Sweeney also made her superhero debut opposite Dakota Johnson in Madame Web. While that movie was a box office bomb, some fans still want to see Sweeney back as Spider-Woman. After all, she's super athletic and trained in MMA fighting. And there are plenty of fans who would no doubt love to see her in more superhero projects, especially since she was suited up as Spider-Woman for so little of Madame Web's runtime.

We'll just have to wait and see what comes next, and what bold fashion looks Sydney appears in next. Smart money says the pants-free trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates.