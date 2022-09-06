Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Went Pants-Free At A Show, And Fans Have Thoughts

Many celebrities in the past couple of years have come to embrace the pants-free life. Alexandra Daddario perfected the art of wearing no pants during the pandemic, and Megan Fox stunned fans by donning only a blazer on the red carpet . It looks like Kourtney Kardashian may have found a way to marry this trend with her and Travis Barker’s punk rock vibes , as she appeared to wear just an oversized T-shirt to an event this weekend. The look received mixed responses from her followers.

Kourtney Kardashian accompanied her husband Travis Barker on September 3, as the drummer participated in a pair of tribute concerts in London for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The reality star wore a T-shirt picturing Hawkins, who died in March at age 50, which she paired with knee-high black boots. Check out the look on her Instagram :

Fans were split over the look, with quite a few fans taking issue with the way the Poosh founder’s style has changed to complement her punk rocker husband:

Tell me you change yourself for a man without telling me you change yourself for a man blonde_bomber727

This is not the first time Kourtney Kardashian has faced such comments about her evolving style. Travis Barker had to come to his wife’s defense earlier this year, after fans took issue with her wearing a shirt for Cannibal Corpse , despite not being a fan of the death metal band’s music. Comments on her latest rocker look drew similar criticisms:

Love you Kourt but you've gone from classy to what is that hanging down! debbieizraelov

Whether The Kardashians star truly went pants-free or was wearing hot pants under the oversized tee, she did seem to be sporting a rather large belt-like accessory that may have also been clothing(?). The thick black straps provided merely the suggestion of a skirt, as they hung down almost to her ankles. One fan hilariously said the look could inspire a new sport:

goth flag football autumn.f001

Other followers, however, loved the vibe, complimenting the oldest Kardashian sister on her edgier style:

Love how you turned into a Rock Chick!😛🤘🖤 sonyagepp

The mom of three doesn’t seem to be afraid to play around with her style. While sometimes matching with her husband’s punk style, Kourtney Kardashian’s new haircut appears to be a throwback to the popular ‘90s do “The Rachel,” inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s character on Friends. She also seems to be a fan of sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Gloves , which I’d say are decidedly not very punk. Her look at the Taylor Hawkins’ tribute, however, fully won over some of her loyal fans:

This is EVERYTHING 🖤 planetkourt