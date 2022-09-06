Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Went Pants-Free At A Show, And Fans Have Thoughts
Confusion and mixed reactions abound.
Many celebrities in the past couple of years have come to embrace the pants-free life. Alexandra Daddario perfected the art of wearing no pants during the pandemic, and Megan Fox stunned fans by donning only a blazer on the red carpet. It looks like Kourtney Kardashian may have found a way to marry this trend with her and Travis Barker’s punk rock vibes, as she appeared to wear just an oversized T-shirt to an event this weekend. The look received mixed responses from her followers.
Kourtney Kardashian accompanied her husband Travis Barker on September 3, as the drummer participated in a pair of tribute concerts in London for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The reality star wore a T-shirt picturing Hawkins, who died in March at age 50, which she paired with knee-high black boots. Check out the look on her Instagram:
Fans were split over the look, with quite a few fans taking issue with the way the Poosh founder’s style has changed to complement her punk rocker husband:
This is not the first time Kourtney Kardashian has faced such comments about her evolving style. Travis Barker had to come to his wife’s defense earlier this year, after fans took issue with her wearing a shirt for Cannibal Corpse, despite not being a fan of the death metal band’s music. Comments on her latest rocker look drew similar criticisms:
Whether The Kardashians star truly went pants-free or was wearing hot pants under the oversized tee, she did seem to be sporting a rather large belt-like accessory that may have also been clothing(?). The thick black straps provided merely the suggestion of a skirt, as they hung down almost to her ankles. One fan hilariously said the look could inspire a new sport:
Other followers, however, loved the vibe, complimenting the oldest Kardashian sister on her edgier style:
The mom of three doesn’t seem to be afraid to play around with her style. While sometimes matching with her husband’s punk style, Kourtney Kardashian’s new haircut appears to be a throwback to the popular ‘90s do “The Rachel,” inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s character on Friends. She also seems to be a fan of sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Gloves, which I’d say are decidedly not very punk. Her look at the Taylor Hawkins’ tribute, however, fully won over some of her loyal fans:
Hulu subscribers will get to see more of the PDA-loving couple when The Kardashians returns for Season 2 on Thursday, September 22. While Season 1 documented Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s struggles to have a baby, a first look at The Kardashians’ new season indicates we’ll be seeing the road to Kravis’ three wedding ceremonies. We’ll have to wait and see how the rumored behind-the-scenes drama with Scott Disick will play into everything as well. In the meantime, check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other premieres are coming soon.
