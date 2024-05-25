Anya Taylor-Joy's Gorgeous Late Night Dress Is All Business In The Front And All Party In The Back

Anya Taylor-Joy, a true icon, not only captivates with her talent but also her beauty, both on and off the big screen. Her latest big role sees her playing a younger version of Charlize Theron’s iconic Wasteland character in the new Mad Max prequel, Furiosa . Recently, she made a daring fashion choice at her movie’s premiere, going pants-free . And now, she's stepping out in a look that's turning heads, a fashion mullet–all business in the front and party in the back. And this fearless fashion choice should further inspire and delight her fans.

The Princess Peach voice actor's dress features a draped, curve-hugging bodice that fits her like a second skin. The rich, red hue exudes classic Hollywood glamour, while the ruched detailing adds an edgy vibe to the asymmetrical neckline and cap sleeves. Take a look at it for yourself:

(Image credit: Photo by James Devaney/GC Image)

But, let's be honest, the real show-stopper here is the dress’s daring backside. As the Northman actress turned to greet the flashing cameras, she revealed the back of her dress, loosely fastened with a series of thin black straps. These straps, resembling a set of leather belts, increase in size as they move downward, wrapping almost entirely around her figure. This design not only highlighted her impeccable style but also showcased some serious back and a hint of buttock cleavage. That's right, folks— Anya Taylor-Joy brought the bum-baring trend to a whole new level, making a cheeky case for its fashion-forward appeal. Take a look:

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images)

She completed her iconic look with a matching red lip that perfectly complemented her dress, sleek Louboutin pumps and a high ponytail exuding chic sophistication. She added a touch of sparkle with a metallic Tiffany & Co. X Elsa Peretti cuff bracelet. Her overall appearance was the epitome of high fashion, striking the perfect balance between bold and elegant.

It goes without saying that the 28-year-old Witch star has been freely experimenting with her style lately. After embracing themed dressing for her latest action movie ’s press tour—where she rocked a jaw-dropping space-age Paco Rabanne dress and matching spiked headpiece on the red carpet in Sydney for the Australian premiere— she has since transitioned to more streamlined and daring looks. Her fashion choices keep fans and critics alike on their toes, as they eagerly anticipating her next style move, and I love it.

Anya Taylor-Joy was in New York City to appear on The Late Show and chat with Stephen Colbert about her driving lessons for the role of Furiosa. Before landing the role, she had never driven a car and still doesn’t have her driver's license . During the interview, which you can watch below, she told the host, “When George Miller calls you and asks you, 'Do you want to learn how to drive a car to be in Mad Max,' you say yes.” Fair enough!

Her most recent outfit is a perfect example of making a statement while staying true to her unique style. Whether she's wearing a custom Marni mini-dress that looks like it was pulled right off a museum wall or showing off a bit of Mugler butt cleavage, her fashion choices are always a delightful surprise. As she continues to captivate audiences on screen, she is equally compelling off screen.

